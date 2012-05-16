EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
AMSTERDAM May 16 Dutch bank ABN AMRO said on Wednesday it expected quarterly profits to fall this year due to a rise in bad debt costs and continued pressure on interest margins after reporting a 17 percent fall in first-quarter underlying profit.
"As the business environment we operate in is still unstable, these first-quarter results cannot be extrapolated for the remainder of the year," ABN AMRO Chief Executive said in a statement.
ABN AMRO reported an underlying profit, which excludes separation and integration costs, of 486 million euros in the first quarter, compared with 583 million euros in the same period a year ago.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has