AMSTERDAM Nov 18 The Dutch government could
raise up to 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) from its sale of a
23 percent stake in ABN Amro after organisers of the bank's Nov.
20 flotation narrowed the offer price range, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The global sales coordinators of the listing tightened the
price range for ABN (IPO-ABN.AS) shares to 17 to 19 euros
apiece, the sources said, implying a total market capitalisation
of up to 15.5 billion euros.
Investor interest was strong, one source said, though the
top end of the guidance was lower than the original price band
of 16 to 20 euros per share.
ABN's listing is a milestone both for the European banking
sector and the Dutch economy, which is finally recovering from
the financial crisis, though Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem has conceded taxpayers are unlikely to recover the
22 billion euro cost of the bank's 2008 bail-out.
ABN was a major international player before it was carved up
as part of an ill-fated 71 billion euro ($76 billion) hostile
takeover by Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander
and the now defunct Fortis that was nominally the largest ever
in the banking industry.
It became a symbol of market failures in the Netherlands
when its Dutch rump had to be rescued to avoid a crippling
bankruptcy of a systemic bank.
The new ABN makes 80 percent of its profit in the
Netherlands, where it competes with ING and Rabobank
.
($1 = 0.9396 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Freya Berry; Editing by Mark
Potter)