AMSTERDAM, April 22 State-owned bank ABN Amro
fears its IPO could face further delays if divisions
in the Dutch government trigger a political crisis, the leading
business newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Financieele Dagblad, citing anonymous sources at the
bank, said ABN Amro's management is worried that a split between
the two main coalition parties over how to treat failed asylum
seekers could bring down the government.
If that happened, an initial public offering of shares in
the bank, which was nationalised in 2008 at a cost to taxpayers
of 24 billion euros ($26 billion), would probably be shelved
until after parliamentary elections, the newspaper said.
ABN Amro and the Dutch government declined to comment on the
report.
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem postponed a
decision on listing the bank last month amid a public and
political outcry about plans to increase its executives' pay,
but was still expected to announce plans for an IPO this year.
After years of cost-cutting and refocusing operations on the
Dutch market, ABN Amro -- one of the biggest casualties of the
global financial crisis -- had a book value of 14.9 billion
euros at the end of 2014.
If the cabinet were to resign and there were a caretaker
government, the IPO could effectively be blocked by any one
party in parliament out of several opposed to the re-listing.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Party for Freedom and Democracy
(VVD) and the junior coalition Labour party have been in talks
since last week about the so-called "bed, bath and bread" policy
for thousands of failed asylum seekers.
Rutte's VVD wants to do away with basic food and shelter for
undocumented migrants or failed asylum seekers because of
concerns the policy will attract more people to the Netherlands.
The left-of-centre Labour Party, which shares power, wants
to continue providing basic services for people in need, even if
they have been refused asylum.
The coalition nearly collapsed in December when a health
bill was blocked in the Senate.
