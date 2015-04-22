AMSTERDAM, April 22 State-owned bank ABN Amro fears its IPO could face further delays if divisions in the Dutch government trigger a political crisis, the leading business newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Financieele Dagblad, citing anonymous sources at the bank, said ABN Amro's management is worried that a split between the two main coalition parties over how to treat failed asylum seekers could bring down the government.

If that happened, an initial public offering of shares in the bank, which was nationalised in 2008 at a cost to taxpayers of 24 billion euros ($26 billion), would probably be shelved until after parliamentary elections, the newspaper said.

ABN Amro and the Dutch government declined to comment on the report.

Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem postponed a decision on listing the bank last month amid a public and political outcry about plans to increase its executives' pay, but was still expected to announce plans for an IPO this year.

After years of cost-cutting and refocusing operations on the Dutch market, ABN Amro -- one of the biggest casualties of the global financial crisis -- had a book value of 14.9 billion euros at the end of 2014.

If the cabinet were to resign and there were a caretaker government, the IPO could effectively be blocked by any one party in parliament out of several opposed to the re-listing.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and the junior coalition Labour party have been in talks since last week about the so-called "bed, bath and bread" policy for thousands of failed asylum seekers.

Rutte's VVD wants to do away with basic food and shelter for undocumented migrants or failed asylum seekers because of concerns the policy will attract more people to the Netherlands.

The left-of-centre Labour Party, which shares power, wants to continue providing basic services for people in need, even if they have been refused asylum.

The coalition nearly collapsed in December when a health bill was blocked in the Senate.

