(Adds details, changes sourcing and dateline)
By Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE May 22 The Dutch government plans to
list ABN Amro, nationalised after the financial crisis, in
stages, starting with a 30 percent share that could be valued at
up to 4.5 billion euros ($5 bln), its finance minister said on
Friday.
The decision paves the way for one of the largest bank
flotations in years - the government valued the bank at about 15
billion euros - and marks a milestone in Europe's long recovery
from the financial crisis of 2008.
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a statement
that the initial sale could be worth between 3 billion and 4.5
billion euros and take place as soon as the fourth quarter of
this year, pending parliament's approval.
Dijsselbloem said he expected the state to remain a
shareholder in the bank for "a number of years" following the
initial share sale and that strong anti-takeover positions would
be put in place when the bank relisted.
One of the three big Dutch banks, ABN was a global player in
2007 when it was taken over and dismembered in a 71 billion euro
hostile bid that was the largest-ever in the banking industry.
The 2007 takeover proved disastrous both for ABN and its
buyers, the Royal Bank of Scotland, itself later
nationalised by the British government, Santander and
the now defunct Fortis.
The rump of ABN was taken over by the Dutch state a year
after the bid at a total cost of 24 billion euros.
This time, the government will seek to avoid that risk. The
shares issued will be certificates granting a voting right that
can be suspended under certain circumstances.
Dijsselbloem said there was considerable market interest in
the bank and added that the Dutch central bank agreed a 2015
listing was possible.
In March, Dijsselbloem delayed ABN Amro's sale due to a
public outcry over proposed pay raises for bank executives,
after thousands of staff had lost their jobs after the bank's
rescue.
The proposal to increase salaries of most ABN Amro executive
board members by 100,000 euros each has since been scrapped.
Last week, the bank reported a 44 percent increase in
underlying profit for the first quarter. Its top executive also
apologised for the pay rise blunder.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
