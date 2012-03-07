March 7 Dutch bank ABN AMRO said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy parts of Royal Bank of Scotland's merchant banking business in the Netherlands, cementing its position as a leading player in the Dutch market.

The deal will strengthen the Dutch bank's position in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and equity brokerage, ABN AMRO said in a statement, adding that the businesses acquired employ about 70 people.

No financial details were given for the deal.

RBS said earlier this year it would wind down some parts of its equities operations as part of a broader cutback of its investment banking business.

ABN AMRO was nationalised by the Dutch state during the 2008 financial crisis.