AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO reported third-quarter net profit of 390 million euros ($525 million) on Friday, down 3 percent from the preceding three months, and warned of higher impairments in the final quarter.

ABN Amro, which is being readied for an eventual initial public offering, said earnings were lifted by lower impairments in its commercial and merchant banking business, as well as the release of 101 million euros net of tax from the sale of Greek government-guaranteed loans.

Gerrit Zalm, chief executive, said the bank remained cautious about prospects for the next few months, despite some glimmers of hope in the domestic economy.

"Looking ahead, the fourth quarter will be impacted by the annual bank tax and, compared with the third quarter (excluding special items), we expect higher loan impairments," Zalm said in a statement.

"A number of economic indicators seem to point to a bottoming out of the downturn. House prices stabilised during the third quarter. Consumer confidence is also improving, though is still clearly in negative territory. The industrial Purchasing Managers' Index is at the highest level in two years," he added.

The Netherlands, which has been in recession, reported this week that the economy had grown just 0.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months.

The government said in August that it planned to sell ABN AMRO in an IPO in a year's time at the earliest but that it was unlikely to recoup its costs.

It put the value of the state-owned bank at about 15 billion euros, well below the total that the Netherlands poured into the bank's 2008 rescue and later additional support. (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)