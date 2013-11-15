AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Dutch state-owned bank ABN
AMRO reported third-quarter net profit of 390
million euros ($525 million) on Friday, down 3 percent from the
preceding three months, and warned of higher impairments in the
final quarter.
ABN Amro, which is being readied for an eventual initial
public offering, said earnings were lifted by lower impairments
in its commercial and merchant banking business, as well as the
release of 101 million euros net of tax from the sale of Greek
government-guaranteed loans.
Gerrit Zalm, chief executive, said the bank remained
cautious about prospects for the next few months, despite some
glimmers of hope in the domestic economy.
"Looking ahead, the fourth quarter will be impacted by the
annual bank tax and, compared with the third quarter (excluding
special items), we expect higher loan impairments," Zalm said in
a statement.
"A number of economic indicators seem to point to a
bottoming out of the downturn. House prices stabilised during
the third quarter. Consumer confidence is also improving, though
is still clearly in negative territory. The industrial
Purchasing Managers' Index is at the highest level in two
years," he added.
The Netherlands, which has been in recession, reported this
week that the economy had grown just 0.1 percent in the third
quarter from the previous three months.
The government said in August that it planned to sell ABN
AMRO in an IPO in a year's time at the earliest but that it was
unlikely to recoup its costs.
It put the value of the state-owned bank at about 15 billion
euros, well below the total that the Netherlands poured into the
bank's 2008 rescue and later additional support.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)