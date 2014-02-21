(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM Feb 21 Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 47 million euros ($64.5 million), hit by an annual bank tax and higher loan impairments given the weak domestic economy.

The bank, which is being readied for an eventual initial public offering, said 2013 marked the bottom of the economic cycle and that it sees signs of a recovery. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Andrew Heavens)