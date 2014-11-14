AMSTERDAM Nov 14 State-owned Dutch bank ABN
Amro said on Thursday it would cut up to 1,000 jobs
in its retail division by 2018, booking a provision of 50-75
million euros in the next quarter as it reported a 40 percent
increase in underlying net profit.
Underlying net profit hit 450 million euros ($559.40
million), helped by an improving housing market, though reported
profit fell slightly from 390 million euros to 383 million euros
as a result of a one-off levy imposed by the Dutch government to
help pay for the nationalisation of the bank SNS Reaal.
"The Dutch economy remained on a modest growth path in Q3
and the housing market continued its upward trend as well," said
CEO Gerrit Zalm.
The results represent a third quarter of underlying profit
growth. Zalm has said it would take three quarters of such solid
performance for him to recommend to the government that it was
time to re-privatise the bank.
Net interest income was up 15 percent at 1.5 billion euros,
while operating income rose 7 percent to 2 billion. Impairment
charges due to bad loans fell 17 percent 287 million euros.
The bank said the job losses would come at its retail
division, and would result from a consolidation of its branch
network and investment in digital customer-facing technology.
(1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Stephen Coates)