AMSTERDAM Nov 14 ABN Amro will cut
up to 1,000 jobs by 2018 as customers increasingly manage their
finances online, part of an overhaul that has helped boost
profits and paves the way for the Dutch bank to return to
private ownership.
Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm had said it will take three
solid quarters for him to recommend privatisation to the
government. That milestone, analysts say, has now been reached.
In the third quarter, the bank's underlying net profit rose
56 percent year-on-year to 450 million euros, helped by a rising
housing market and improvements in bad loans.
"They passed the asset quality review extremely well. That
was the last uncertainty," said Benoit Petrarque, analyst at
Kepler Cheuvreux, adding a sale could come in the second quarter
of next year. "It's a very attractive bank right now."
A flagship of the Dutch financial services industry until
the financial crisis, a much diminished ABN Amro was bought by
the state in 2008 for 21.7 billion euros ($27.08 billion).
The government and parliament will ultimately rule on the
timetable for its re-listing. A government spokeswoman said on
Friday that it aimed to return the bank to market as soon as
conditions were right.
ABN Amro said its decision to cut jobs in its retail arm as
clients move to managing finances online would mean a provision
of 50-75 million euros in the next quarter.
The bank's mobile banking app gets 1.5 million users a day,
while of the bank's five million retail customers, only two
million ever visit the bank's 300 existing branches.
"They only visit once every two years on average," Chief
Financial Officer Kees Van Dijkhuizen said.
ABN Amro issued 30 to 40 percent more mortgages than last
year, van Dijkhuizen said, as the mortgage market as a whole
grew 35 percent and house prices, off 20 percent since their
pre-recession peak, rose 3.5 percent.
He said the Dutch economy was improving, but the picture was
patchy, with loan applications from small and medium business
down.
Net interest income was up 15 percent at 1.5 billion euros,
while operating income rose 7 percent to 2 billion.
Impairment charges due to bad loans fell 17 percent to 287
million euros, with impairments decreasing for both mortgages
and small business loans.
