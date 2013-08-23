AMSTERDAM Aug 23 Dutch state-owned bank ABN
AMRO reported second-quarter net profit of 402
million euros ($536.5 million), down 3 percent from the first
three months, hit by higher loan impairments resulting from a
weak domestic economy.
"We are predominantly exposed to the Dutch economy and hence
to the current economic downturn, which led to a sharp rise in
loan impairments," Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm said in a
statement, warning that loan impairments for the full year would
exceed last year's level.
"Domestically-focused small and medium-sized enterprises in
particular were hit hard by the decline in consumer spending."
($1 = 0.7493 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell)