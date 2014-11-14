Nov 14 ABN Amro Bank :
* Underlying net profit increased by 161 million euros, or
56 pct, compared with Q3 2013
* Reported Q3 2014 net profit of 383 million euros included
67 million euros levy for SNS Reaal
* An interim dividend of 125 million euros will be paid
* Underlying loan impairments decreased by 59 million euros
to 287 million euros
* Underlying cost/income ratio decreased to 57 pct
* Will invest an additional amount of approximately 150
million euros until 2018 to accelerate end-to-end digitisation
of the key customer processes
* Number of FTES in retail banking is expected to be reduced
by 650-1,000 FTES by 2018, for which a provision of 50-75
million euros will be booked in Q4 2014
* "Remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery of the
Dutch economy"
Source text for Eikon: (abn.com/1qH9XgO)
