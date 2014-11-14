Nov 14 ABN Amro Bank :

* Underlying net profit increased by 161 million euros, or 56 pct, compared with Q3 2013

* Reported Q3 2014 net profit of 383 million euros included 67 million euros levy for SNS Reaal

* An interim dividend of 125 million euros will be paid

* Underlying loan impairments decreased by 59 million euros to 287 million euros

* Underlying cost/income ratio decreased to 57 pct

* Will invest an additional amount of approximately 150 million euros until 2018 to accelerate end-to-end digitisation of the key customer processes

* Number of FTES in retail banking is expected to be reduced by 650-1,000 FTES by 2018, for which a provision of 50-75 million euros will be booked in Q4 2014

* "Remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery of the Dutch economy"