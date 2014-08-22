Aug 22 Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap :

* ABN Amro reports eur 322 million underlying net profit in Q2 2014

* Reported net profit in Q2 2014 of euro 39 million

* CET1 ratio was 12.8% and the fully-loaded CET1 ratio amounted to 12.7% in Q2

* Q2 net interest income 1,441 million euro, up 6 percent