BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
* It has joined united nations sustainable stock exchange initiative as a partner exchange
Aug 22 Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap :
* ABN Amro reports eur 322 million underlying net profit in Q2 2014
* Reported net profit in Q2 2014 of euro 39 million
* CET1 ratio was 12.8% and the fully-loaded CET1 ratio amounted to 12.7% in Q2
* Q2 net interest income 1,441 million euro, up 6 percent
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing