BRIEF-Quest Holdings says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by Aplha Grissin's bankruptcy
Dec 15 ABO Group Environment SA :
* Says on Dec. 12, an agreement was signed for sale of Biocogen bvba
* Biocogen bvba which operates a combined heat and power plant (chp), is being taken over on Jan. 1, 2015
* Says on Jan. 1, subsidiary company Thenergo Operations will become spearhead of energy division in Wallonia
* Says Thenergo f+l, a non-operational intermediate holding company, will be placed in liquidation on Dec. 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
