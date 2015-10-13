By Enrico Dela Cruz
| CEBU, Philippines
CEBU, Philippines Oct 13 Aboitiz Power Corp
said it plans to invest as much as $500 million over the
next five years, mainly in Indonesia, as the Philippines'
second-largest power producer by capacity seeks to boost profits
and expand outside its overcrowded home market.
CEO Erramon Aboitiz told Reuters on Tuesday that Aboitiz was
also interested in projects in Vietnam and Myanmar, which along
with Indonesia the company had identified as key markets.
"We've made a decision to really look at opportunities
outside the Philippines," Aboitiz said on the sidelines of an
APEC energy ministers' meeting in the island of Cebu.
"Indonesia will likely take the lion's share of the $500
million that Aboitiz Power is allocating for overseas
investments," he said, adding that the $500 million would come
from the company's own cash reserves or existing businesses.
Aboitiz Power, a unit of one of the Philippines' biggest
conglomerates Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, recently
agreed to take part in feasibility studies with Indonesian firm
SN Power AS and PT Energi Infranusantara for a hydropower
generation project along the Lariang River in Central Sulawesi.
Through its Singapore-based unit, AboitizPower International
Pte Ltd, the company is also involved in a 110 MW greenfield
geothermal plant project with PT Medco Power Indonesia.
"We've looked at it and we think it has a lot of promise,"
he said, referring to the project with Medco, which is still in
the exploration phase.
Aboitiz Power has yet to identify any potential projects in
Vietnam and Myanmar, but was actively looking, the CEO said.
"We're now in talks with potential partners in Myanmar but
frankly there's nothing firm at this point," he added.
