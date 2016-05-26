KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
W hen the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association began
offering abortions in 2014, so many women arrived from
neighboring Brazil that the medical group is considering opening
a clinic nearer to the border.
"Many women who request information and are seeking the
services are really in some desperate need of the abortion
services. It's really very sad ... it's a death-dealing
situation," Rev. Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth, head of the
Parenthood Association, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Travel to Guyana from Brazil for abortions is hardly unique
in the Caribbean, home to a patchwork of regulatory
jurisdictions.
While abortion is legal in some countries such as Guyana,
Cuba, Barbados and the Caribbean Netherlands, it is illegal or
highly restricted in other areas.
The island of Saint Martin is made up of two countries with
different abortion laws.
Women in St. Maarten, the Dutch constituent country where
abortion is illegal, often just walk to the other side for
abortions in the neighboring Collectivity of Saint Martin, where
it is legal, according to Gail Pheterson, a professor of
psychology at the Université de Picardie Jules Verne, Amiens,
France, who has studied abortion in the Caribbean.
Women from the British Virgin Islands, where abortion is not
legal, travel to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to get
abortions, according to local media reports.
Many women who have the money travel to the United States
and places where abortions are legal, but because of the taboo
nature of getting abortions, not a lot of information is
available about those travel patterns.
Even where abortions are legal, a desire for privacy may
also entice women to travel elsewhere.
In the region's tiny island-states, where everyone seems to
know everyone else, women might be reluctant to be seen walking
into a clinic, Pheterson said.
"It has to do also with anonymity," she said.
"Even women who have very little money will try to get that
together so that they don't end up going to the hospital and
seeing their aunt's best friend when they walk in the door," she
said.
OBSTACLES
Some islands are so tiny that they may not have the
facilities even if abortion is legal.
For instance, abortion is legal in the Caribbean
Netherlands, which includes the islands of Bonaire, Sint
Eustatius, and Saba.
But the tiny island of Sint Eustatius, with a population of
barely more than 3,000 people, has no abortion clinics.
The Dutch government used to arrange for women to go to
Bonaire, some 500 miles (800 km) away. Now, under a deal with
France, women from Sint Eustatius go to Saint Martin, about 70
miles away.
Traveling to another country for a legal abortion comes with
a slew of obstacles that means many women must race against the
clock. It can take weeks to get passports and visas.
In Brazil, it typically takes three weeks to get a passport,
which can seriously hamper the efforts of women to go to Guyana
for abortions, Sheerattan-Bisnauth said.
Her Parenthood Association is a reproductive health service
provider and advocacy group affiliated with the International
Planned Parenthood Association.
The cost of tickets and accommodations can be prohibitive
and the language difference complicates travel matters as well,
advocates said.
In some countries, women can simply walk across a border or
take a ferry.
But the cost of a flight between two Caribbean islands - for
instance, Jamaica and Cuba - can be more than the cost of flying
to Miami or New York City.
"If you have $2,000, you can get a safe abortion anywhere,"
said Rebecca Gomberts, a doctor and director of Women on Web, a
Dutch non-profit group that connects women around the world with
vendors of abortion medications.
Even in her home country of the Netherlands where abortion
is legal, Gomberts said illegal immigrants cannot get access to
abortion services without about 400 euros (about $460).
"Only a specific type of woman are targeted by restricting
abortion," she said.
"It's the poor women who are suffering," she said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)