* Deal at $84/shr, premium of 13 pct from Friday close
* AboveNet gets a 30-day go-shop period
* Shares up 14 pct, above the offer price
(Adds details, analyst comments, background,)
By Supantha Mukherjee
March 19 Privately held Zayo Group LLC agreed to
buy rival AboveNet Inc, a provider of broadband
connections to big companies and carriers, for about $2.2
billion to tap into the galloping demand for fast data services.
The $84 per-share offer represents a 13 percent premium to
AboveNet's closing price on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Shares of White Plains, New York-based AboveNet rose 14
percent to $84.45, indicating investors expected a better offer.
Analyst Donna Jaegers of brokerage D.A. Davidson & Co said
possible bids might come from strategic players, such as TW
Telecom Inc, Comcast Corp and CenturyLink Inc
.
AboveNet, whose competitors range from big telecom companies
like Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc to
smaller regional firms, has until April 17 to solicit better
offers.
The 'go-shop' period can be extended to May 2 under certain
circumstances, and Zayo has certain rights to match any superior
proposal, the companies said in a statement.
"(Zayo CEO Dan Caruso) would probably have a little more dry
powder that he could come back with a sweeter deal," Jaegers
said.
AboveNet provides broadband connectivity mainly to large
businesses and carriers, including banks, brokerage houses,
insurance companies, and media companies.
"As far as looking at prime metro fiber assets, AboveNet is
head and shoulders above any of the little companies that (Zayo)
can look at," analyst Jaegers said.
Louisville, Colorado-based Zayo has a fiber network of more
than 44,000 route miles and nearly two million fiber miles.
The combination will bulk up the combined company's
footprint throughout North America and Europe, AboveNet Chief
Executive Bill LaPerch said.
Last October, Zayo bought 360Networks, a Seattle provider of
fiber network and telecommunication services, for an undisclosed
sum.
As part of Monday's deal, Chicago-based private equity firm
GTCR will make an equity investment in Zayo, which has secured
debt finance commitments from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc
and Barclays.
J.P. Morgan acted as lead financial adviser to AboveNet with
Moelis & Co acting as co-adviser. Wiggin and Dana LLP is serving
as AboveNet's legal adviser.
Latham & Watkins LLP is GTCR's legal adviser and Gibson Dunn
& Crutcher LLP is legal adviser to Zayo.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Brenton Cordeiro, Unnikrishnan Nair)