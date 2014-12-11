Dec 11 Abpol Company Polska SA :

* Reported on Wednesday its chairman of the management board Andrzej Braula decreased his stake in the company to 60.88 pct (2,521,400 shares) from 65.71 pct (2,721,400 shares)

* Andrzej Braula sold 200,000 shares of the company on Dec. 4, for 1.05 zlotys per share, via privately negotiated transaction Source text for Eikon:,

