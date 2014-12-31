BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
Dec 31Abpol Company SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Dec. 22 Olgierd Wejner sold 142,800 shares of the company
* After the transaction Olgierd Wejner lowers his stake in the company to 4.13 pct(or 171,200 shares) from 7.58 pct
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)