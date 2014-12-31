BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
Dec 31 Abpol Company SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Dec. 23 Andrzej Braula sold 200,000 shares of the company
* Andrzej Braula lowers his stake in company to 56.05 pct (or 2,321,400 shares)from 60.88 pct
* The company's shares were sold at 0.07 zlotys each
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)