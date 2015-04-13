DUBAI, April 13 Emerging-market focused private
equity firm Abraaj Group has closed a $990 million sub-Saharan
Africa fund, its third in the region, the firm said on Monday.
European and North American investors committed 64 percent
of the capital in the Abraaj Africa Fund III, with funding from
global institutional investors, pension funds and sovereign
wealth funds adding up to 76 percent, according to a statement.
Abraaj did not disclose its own contribution to the fund.
"It (Africa) is a story driven by rapid urbanization and
favourable demographics that are fuelling consumption across
multiple sectors from an expanding, young middle class," Arif
Naqvi, founder and group chief executive of Abraaj Group, said.
The new African fund will focus on well-managed, mid-market
firms in sectors most likely to benefit from demand driven by
the rapid expansion of a young, urban, middle class, Abraaj
said, without naming specific companies.
The sectors include consumer goods and services, consumer
finance, and resource and infrastructure services in the core
countries of Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa and
Kenya.
Abraaj said it had deployed around $3 billion across the
African continent, while in sub-Saharan Africa alone, it had
made 67 investments with 30 full or partial exits.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Mark Potter)