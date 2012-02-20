DUBAI Feb 20 Abraaj Capital, the Dubai-based private equity firm which announced plans on Monday to acquire Aureos Capital, said it did not raise debt to fund the transaction.

"We're using Abraaj's balance sheet for this deal," Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, Abraaj's chief executive, told reporters after announcing the deal. The company did not give financial details.

Abraaj expects the acquisition of the emerging market private equity fund, which is based in the United Kingdom and has about $1.3 billion assets under management, to close during this quarter.