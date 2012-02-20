DUBAI Feb 20 Abraaj Capital, the
Dubai-based private equity firm which announced plans on Monday
to acquire Aureos Capital, said it did not raise debt to fund
the transaction.
"We're using Abraaj's balance sheet for this deal," Mustafa
Abdel-Wadood, Abraaj's chief executive, told reporters after
announcing the deal. The company did not give financial details.
Abraaj expects the acquisition of the emerging market
private equity fund, which is based in the United Kingdom and
has about $1.3 billion assets under management, to close during
this quarter.