DUBAI Feb 20 Abraaj Capital said on Monday it will acquire specialist fund Aureos Capital, in the latest bid by the Middle East's largest private equity firm to expand its geographical footprint.

Aureos Capital Limited, based in the United Kingdom and with about $1.3 billion assets under management, provides expansion and buy-out capital to small and medium-sized businesses across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Financial terms were not immediately available.

Aureos is active in more than 50 emerging markets and manages 17 regional private equity funds, including its South Asia Fund.