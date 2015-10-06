DUBAI Oct 6 Private equity firm Abraaj Group
has raised $191 million through Mexican publicly traded
certificates for investments in the country, it said on Tuesday.
Certificates of Development Capital (CKD) will be used to
invest in mid-sized Mexican businesses that have strong growth
potential and which show capabilities of regional and
international expansion, Abraaj said in a statement.
Target sectors for the CKD include retail, fast-moving
consumer goods, healthcare, education, logistics and financial
services. Abraaj said the first transaction using the
development capital may be closed by the end of the year.
Abraaj is a Dubai-based private equity firm which tends to
focus on emerging markets. In recent transactions, Abraaj with
TPG Capital purchased a majority stake in Saudi
Arabian fast-food chain Kudu earlier this year.
Abraaj has made 14 investments worth $350 million in Mexico,
Colombia and Peru in various sectors since 2007, it said.
