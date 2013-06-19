Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Dubai private equity group Abraaj said on Wednesday it will acquire 100 percent of Ghana dairy firm Fan Milk.
Abraaj, which has invested $2.2 billion in African companies, did not give a value for the transaction. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by David Dolan)
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.