Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
ACCRA, June 19 Dubai private equity group Abraaj said on Wednesday it will acquire African dairy firm Fan Milk International, tapping into fast rising consumer spending in six west African countries.
Abraaj, which has $2.2 billion invested in Africa, did not give a value for the transaction.
Fan Milk's operations include Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana, where it owns a 56.6 percent stake in listed unit Fan Milk Ltd, which has a market value of $337 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Private firms are increasingly looking to Africa for deals, drawn by rising middle classes and growing consumer spending.
Abraaj, founded in 2002 by Group Chief Executive Arif Naqvi, has about $7.5 billion in assets.
The firm acquired UK-based specialist fund manager Aureos Capital last year, to beef up its emerging market presence, especially in Africa.
Fan Milk, which was originally set up by a Danish family in the 1950s, also has operations in Togo, Burkina Faso and Benin.
At 1330 GMT, Fan Milk's shares were unchanged on the Ghana Stock Exchange at 5.70 cedis. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg in Accra and Tosin Sulaiman in Johannesburg; additional reporting by Dinesh Nair; editing by David Dolan)
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.