BRIEF-Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling in strategic agreement with Evergrande's unit
* Says it signs strategic agreement with China Evergrande Group's material procurement unit involving amount for at least 500 million yuan ($72.58 million)
SINGAPORE, April 19 Last-mile logistics provider Ninja Logistics, also known as Ninja Van, has raised $30 million in a fundraising round led by Dubai-based private equity firm The Abraaj Group, the two companies said in a statement.
Abraaj, which currently manages $9.5 billion across its funds, invested in the round through one of its funds, along with existing investor Monk's Hill Ventures and new investors B Capital Group and YJ Capital.
Ninja Van, which has operations in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, plans to use the capital raised to roll out its last-mile delivery model in new markets, including Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, by the end of 2016. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has received orders in excess of $1 billion for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.