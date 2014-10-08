DUBAI Oct 8 Emerging market-focused private
equity firm Abraaj Group has bought a majority stake in Liberty
Star Consumer Holdings (Libstar), a South African food and
personal care product manufacturer, it said on Wednesday.
Dubai-headquartered Abraaj bought shares in unlisted Libstar
from its existing shareholders including Metier, Old Mutual
Private Equity, Development Partners International and Lereko,
it said in a statement.
Abraaj said it would continue to support Libstar's
pan-African growth strategy, including in South Africa and
sub-Saharan Africa. It did not disclose the size of the deal.
The fund, which has around $7.5 billion of assets under
management, has targeted a number of acquisitions in recent
months in consumer businesses in large emerging markets across
Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.
It is jointly bidding with TPG Capital to buy a majority
holding in Saudi fast-food chain Kudu, while its investment
management affiliate approached Egyptian snack maker Bisco Misr
in July for a 51 percent stake.
In June, it said it intended to complete a take-over of
Egyptian healthcare company Cairo Medical Center, and finalised
an 80 percent stake buy of Turkish dairy products maker Yorsan
in December.
Libstar operates across South Africa through manufacturing,
supply and distribution and employs about 4,200 people. The $56
billion South African grocery retail market and $14 billion food
services market are estimated to grow at 7 percent and 9.5
percent per year respectively to 2018, Abraaj said in the
statement.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)