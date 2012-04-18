DUBAI, April 18 Dubai-based private equity firm
Abraaj Capital is looking at three to four investments in Saudi
Arabia valued up to $150 million each, a senior executive said
on Wednesday.
The Middle East's largest private equity firm will close one
of these deals in the next three to four months, Ahmed
Badreldin, senior partner at Abraaj, said on the sidelines of an
industry event in Dubai.
"We are looking at three investments in Saudi Arabia
currently. The equity contribution in those transactions would
be between $100 to $150 million each," said Badreldin.
Abraaj has been pushing to expand its geographical footprint
and recently bought UK-based specialist fund manager Aureos
Capital. It is also investing $125 million in a Moroccan
insurance holding firm.
Founded a decade ago, Abraaj has raised $7 billion since its
inception. It owns stakes in a range of Middle East companies
including Orascom Construction, budget carrier Air
Arabia, supermarket Spinneys and education group GEMS.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Writing by Praveen Menon, Editing by
Sitaraman Shankar)