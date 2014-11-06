SINGAPORE Nov 6 Middle East private equity firm
Abraaj has bought into Southeast Asian food and drink chain Wine
Connection, as it looks to capitalise on the growing interest in
wine and western food among the region's middle class.
Abraaj, which manages assets worth around $7.5 billion, said
in a statement on Thursday that it had bought a majority stake
in the company that runs 55 restaurants and wine shops in
Singapore and Thailand without disclosing the sum.
The deal is Abraaj's fourth investment into Southeast Asia's
food and beverage industry.
"Rapid population growth, urbanization and the rise of the
middle class across the region are the primary drivers for the
sector's growth and Wine Connection is well positioned with its
focused offering to leverage the opportunities that come with
these fundamental market dynamics," the firm said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)