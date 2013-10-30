DUBAI Oct 30 Stanford Marine Group, a unit of
emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group, has
hired banks to help arrange a stock market listing in London.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs Inc have
been picked to arrange the listing of the oil and gas services
firm, scheduled for the first quarter of 2014, three banking
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter
has not been made public.
Abraaj, whose investment portfolio spans the Middle East,
Africa and Asia, owns 51 percent of Stanford Marine, with the
remaining stake held by Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Waha
Capital.
Stanford Marine, Abraaj and Goldman Sachs declined to
comment on the IPO plans. Deutsche Bank and Waha Capital were
not immediately available for comment. The sources did not
disclose the amount of money the company was looking to raise
from the offering.