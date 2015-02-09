(Adds on Tarpon CEO change, share prices)
BRASILIA Feb 9 Funds managed by Brazilian
buyout firm Tarpon Investimentos SA will take control
of education company Abril Educação SA and
replace its chief executive officer, Abril said on Monday.
Thunnus Participações SA, owned by Tarpon-managed funds,
will buy an additional 20.7 percent stake in voting shares from
Abril's founding Civita family and Abrilpar Participações Ltda
for 12.33 reais per share.
Common shares of Abril Educação jumped 16.8 percent in early
trading, while Tarpon shares were up about 0.5 percent.
Abril stock tumbled 15 percent in January after the
government made an unexpected regulatory change governing a
college loan program, putting an end to a dizzying rally for
education stocks in Brazil.
Eduardo Mufarej, currently CEO of Tarpon, will leave that
position to take over as Abril Educacao's CEO.
José Carlos Reis de Magalhães Neto will take over as
Tarpon's CEO on an interim basis, according to a separate
filing, while Miguel Gomes Ferreira will be head of investor
relations at the buyout firm.
Tarpon acquired 24.2 percent of Abril's voting shares last
June. With the deal, Tarpon's total stake in Abril will be worth
1.3 billion reais.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Asher Levine; Editing by
Jason Neely and Jeffrey Benkoe)