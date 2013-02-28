Feb 28 (IFR) - Investors this week welcomed a new ABS deal
backed by auto leases from Hyundai Capital America that carried
the lowest level of credit protection the issuer has ever
attained.
The US$905m trade on Wednesday contained a class A tranche
with just 16.95% credit enhancement - the amount of any losses
absorbed by other tranches before it would be affected.
That low level surprised many in the market. By contrast,
the issuer's June 2012 deal included nearly 23% credit
enhancement on its class A notes.
"Pricing a deal with credit enhancement that was five
percentage points less than our previous transaction in June
2012 is a testament to the quality of the leases HCA
originates," said Audra Cauchon, the company's Senior Treasury
Manager (Funding).
"We are extremely pleased with the result, because we were
able to price such a deal, even though it is not as much an
issuer's environment like 2012, and macroeconomic risks are on
the rise."
The lower enhancement levels led some to wonder if credit
protection was compromised at a time when investors appear eager
to buy debt offering strong yields, or returns.
But one senior banker said the reduced credit enhancement
levels were due to increased confidence in the quality of the
collateral being securitised.
"It is more to do with the performance of the previous two
transactions by Hyundai and the company's proven ability to make
a profit selling vehicles that came off the lease (also called
residual value)," the banker said.
As of the end of 2012, HCA's managed portfolio of leases
totaled over US$7.1bn, a tenfold increase from just five years
before.
ALL NEW
The notes in the new deal were backed by a pool of
closed-end vehicle leases, all of which were secured by new
vehicles manufactured by Hyundai and Kia Motors.
According to Fitch, the pool was consistent with the
vehicles in the last issue, with a very strong weighted-average
FICO credit score of 743 and seasoning of 11 months.
The company has also posted a profit selling vehicles that
came off a lease in each of the last three years.
Its overall improvement in performance helped bring the
credit enhancement on the latest deal in line with those of its
peers in the industry.
An October auto lease ABS deal from Nissan Motors, for
example, featured 17.5% credit enhancement on its Triple A
notes, while Volkswagen and Daimler have been in the 15% to 17%
range.
The Triple A classes of the new Hyundai deal offered
weighted average lives of 1.26, 1.99 and 2.43 years,
respectively.
Unlike the previous transactions, the deal also featured a
2.58-year double A slice.
The deal was rated by S&P and Fitch but did not include
Moody's, which rated Hyundai Capital America's previous two
transactions.
Guidance for the Triple A notes was seen at EDSF plus
17bp-19bp, EDSF plus 30 area and interpolated swaps plus
33bp-35bp. Pricing levels were in line or tighter than talk at
17bp, 27bp and 33bp. The Double A note was talked at
interpolated swaps plus 60bp-65bp and rallied to 50bp at
pricing.
In June 2012, its Triple A rated notes - with average lives
of 1.20, 2.07 and 2.44 years - priced at EDSF plus 13bp,
interpolated swaps plus 33bp and plus 43bp.
