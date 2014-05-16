LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - ABS backed by assets other than
mortgages are set to make it to the liquidity buffer elite if
unofficial proposals by EU policymakers become law, but they may
still be left lagging behind their luckier counterparts -
covered bonds.
Despite the draft of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio buoying
market players by upgrading covered bonds and broadening the
scope of ABS to qualify for higher liquidity status, some
critics fear that the benefits brought to structured products
are much less defined and substantial.
Under preliminary proposals by the European Commission,
which are being discussed informally with member states and
stakeholders, ABS backed by auto, SME and consumer loans would
count as Level 2B buffers, haircut by 25%.
Comparatively, haircuts on the most liquid covered bonds
would drop from 15% to 7%.
"Covered bonds could take an even bigger regulatory leap,"
said Ruben van Leeuwen, senior ABS analyst at Rabobank, "and the
regulatory gap between the two asset classes could therefore
widen further."
According to the Commission's draft, eligible ABS would have
to be rated AA- or above, which would leave peripheral players
practically out of the game - a result that would conflict with
policymakers' publicised goal to kick-start SME lending across
the region, van Leeuewn said.
However, van Leeuwen and others remain positive that there
is still room for compromises on important aspects of the LCR
definition.
"If we consider that the document was circulated to sector
representatives for the purpose of getting more input back
there is still room for lobbying around those definitions that
have been left unclear," he said.
Especially for rules around ratings and underlying pools,
"there could be some important departures" from what was seen in
the draft, van Leeuwen said.
WANTING MORE LEEWAY
Srikanth Sankaran, head of European ABS strategy at Morgan
Stanley, said that sector participants could relatively easily
push their arguments for more relaxed ratings rules. Regulators
still need to fill "a gap of understanding" on the limitations
to ABS ratings imposed by current sovereign ratings, he said.
As to the definition of the underlying collateral, RMBS
backed by guaranteed loans would also win better treatment under
the Commission proposal, and be accepted as highly liquid - a
move that would boost prospects for markets such as France and
the Netherlands where mortgage guarantees are commonly used.
But the new draft would reintroduce a loan-to-value
threshold, and include rules on back-up servicing agreements
that could limit the eligibility of auto ABS.
Compared with the pre-set 80% LTV threshold of the Basel LCR
framework, the Commission would leave it up to a "competent
authority" to determine the maximum levels that should be
accepted, allowing national policymakers to take into account
the specificity of their local markets.
But apart from the technical changes in the LCR definitions,
analysts agree that markets' behaviour will depend on other
factors.
The risk that the different magnitude of changes in LCR
rules for ABS and covered bonds could push investors towards the
latter class could be outweighed by the fact that ABS may have a
stronger story ahead in terms of spread tightening, both van
Leeuwen and Sankaran argued.
"I don't expect a re-allocation [from ABS] towards covered
bonds to follow," Sankaran said.
Moreover, "the LCR is just one piece of the puzzle,"
Sankaran said. The inclusion of ABS in LCR would not necessarily
guarantee a level playing field, as uncertainty about the levels
of capital charges for structured products still weighs more on
the future of the sector, he said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre)