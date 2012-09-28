LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - UniCredit was forced into an amended
timetable for its Italian leasing ABS and RMBS buyback, but
recorded a decent result nonetheless. Investors tendered
EUR1.124bn of bonds, of which EUR667.845m was bought back at a
price of EUR569.555m - generating a capital gain of EUR98.3m.
UniCredit went into this offer knowing that the recent rally
in prices would limit its capital gain, but pursued the offer
nonetheless, saying its capital ratio was not the main
consideration.
"The reason for launching the offer is that we want to
support our own securitisations and to optimise the balance
sheet while providing investors with the possibility of selling
at a fair price," Federico Ravera, head of strategic portfolio
at UniCredit, said during the process.
And the firm was happy with the take-up. "It was well
received, beyond our expectations. After the sustained rally the
market took a break over the last few days and the tender offer
gave investors the opportunity to sell their bonds at a
premium," he said.
The bank did indeed have to pay up in the process, offering
an average price as high as 98 for leasing bond Locat SV 2004-2B
versus a minimum level of 95.75.
For investors, it offers a good exit route as they can get
taken out ahead of schedule without sacrificing too much
principal. In other Southern European tender offers this year,
the losses would have been more painful.
Other notable purchases were the Capital Mortgages A1
tranche at 90.17, where EUR85.5m was repurchased, which a trader
said was six points above the trading level.
The biggest differential was in Cordusio 3B, where it paid
13 points above the minimum level to buy back EUR9m of debt.
The bank had originally set investors a deadline of
September 24 2012 to submit their prices on 22 tranches, but
Fitch's rating action on four of the notes on September 21 led
it to give holders of the affected tranches another three days
to consider their options. Cordusio 1C, 2C, and 4C were put on
negative outlook and 4D was cut to BB from BBB- due to
insufficient credit enhancement.
Repurchases from these notes totalled EUR23.75m, EUR12.65m,
EUR13.4m and EUR46.5m respectively at prices ranging from 49.58
to 74.37.
UniCredit increased the tender cap slightly on Cordusio 3D
to EUR8.75m from EUR7m, Locat SV 2005-B to EUR30.9m from EUR29m
and the biggest jump came in Locat SV 2006-2, the tender cap for
which was raised to EUR81m from EUR19.6m. The tender cap was
reduced on F-E Mortgages 2003 A1 to EUR19.7m from EUR20.6m as
the bonds amortised on a payment date.
The bank said that as the non-competitive tender
instructions did not exceed the new tender caps, no investors
were pro-rated.
"We increased the tender cap, deciding to take all the
relevant instructions up to a certain maximum price. We decided
either to accept or reject an instruction: we didn't want to
apply pro-rationing in the end to be as investor-friendly as
possible," explained Ravera.
UniCredit joins a small group of southern European
originators buying back more than EUR500m of bonds through
tender offers. Banco CAM acquired EUR923.5m, Bankia EUR1.3bn and
BBVA EUR638.25m, but other originators have not been as
successful. One reason is that investors can be reluctant to
sell their holdings at large losses. In the Italian market,
which tends to trade at significantly higher cash prices, the
loss can be reduced.
Morgan Stanley and the originator itself were dealer
managers.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre)