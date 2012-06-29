LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - BBVA booked a EUR250m capital gain when it completed its buyback for EUR638.2m of bonds this week. Given that less than 7% of the EUR9bn of notes outstanding were tendered, accounts appear unwilling to sell too far below par even taking into account the uncertain outlook for the Spanish economy.

Only Banco Sabadell and Bankia have recorded higher repurchase amounts (EUR923.5m and EUR1.37bn respectively) from this year's Iberian offers. They both set maximum targets for their offers of EUR1bn, but BBVA decided not to.

The Spanish, and for that matter Portuguese, offers have shown that investors appear reluctant to sell at a loss. This may indicate a degree of comfort with the risk in spite of the weakening economic outlook for the Southern European nations, while some debtholders will also be restricted from participating - even if they want to.

One liability management official not involved in the BBVA offer said that investors had loss budgets, and the depth of that has an impact on the extent of losses they can absorb.

"A lot of accounts can't take that pain," commented one ABS trader on investors facing a potential 60% loss on even some senior tranches.

One source involved in the offer said that the take-up rate of under 7% was in line with previous tenders. Santander, for instance, bought back around 8% of the EUR5.75bn outstanding, but it received over EUR2.5bn of enquiries. The dealer managers did not reveal the amount of bonds that holders tried to sell back.

The source also added that the unmodified Dutch auction method, where the originator assesses each offer individually rather than average them all out, also dissuaded some accounts, because they did not want to risk underselling themselves. However, there is more visibility in the senior bonds so accounts do know what the prevailing range is.

Market participants, nonetheless, expected BBVA to buy more bonds and cited the relatively slim pick-up over observable market prices. In the end, BBVA did have to pay up to acquire certain tranches.

From BBVA RMBS 2A3, for instance, the bank indicated a minimum price of 58%, but in the end had to pay an average 86% on the EUR65m it bought back. On BBVA RMBS 1A3, it paid 75% versus the minimum 52% for EUR100m of bonds reclaimed.

In total, BBVA bought back EUR371.9m of senior bonds, paying EUR290.3m, and EUR266.3m of junior classes for EUR97.7m. The bank did not disclose minimum prices on the junior bonds, but paid between 31% and around 50%.

Across the entire capital structure, the average price was 60.8%.

With each tender offer, originators have stated that they conduct the exercises to yield a capital gain, at which all have recorded some form of gain, while simultaneously providing investors with some liquidity.

But for reasons of being unable to sell at a loss, or simply due to the fact that accounts feel at ease to keep their bonds, the buyside is not taking the opportunity to test the depth of liquidity originators say their exercises offer.

Given that a number of the bonds are illiquid, it does at least given holders a clearer picture of where the bonds may price. Dealer managers were BBVA, Barclays, HSBC and SG. (Reporting by Anil Mayre)