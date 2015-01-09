* Growing focus on QE risks leaving ABS programme out in the
cold
* Sovereign purchases alone would fail to reach real economy
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Mounting expectations of full-blown QE
are stealing the spotlight away from the ECB's intervention in
the ABS space, analysts warn, which could turn into a missed
opportunity to breathe life into the real economy.
With the prospect of QE looming, analysts warn that the
sovereign route may fail to boost growth outside financial
markets if ABS purchases fade into the background.
"Without ABS, QE will have a limited effect on
lending to the real economy," said Alberto Gallo, head of
European macro credit research at RBS.
An informal survey by the bank found that as much as 51% of
respondents think the benefits of sovereign purchases by the ECB
will be limited to capital markets, falling short of
revitalising the economy.
Markets seem, nonetheless, to be losing sight of, and
interest in, the ABS programme as they become increasingly
focused on QE, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned
in a report.
This is despite ABS being "more effective in healing the
monetary transmission mechanism" and having a direct impact on
banks' balance sheets, contrary to sovereign bonds purchases,
they said.
The Bank of America team called on the ECB to make its ABS
programme "more flexible, more aggressive, more transparent and
more sizeable". As of January 2, the central bank had bought
1.744bn of ABS, which compares with 29.6bn spent on its
parallel covered bond programme.
Gallo agreed that the ECB should persist with ABS, if it
wants to boost Europe's stagnant economy and jobs market.
"ABS could make QE much more effective through substitution
from sovereigns to loans," he said.
But this would require an ABS market that sovereign or
covered bond investors could be attracted to, he noted. This
would mean lifting the regulatory burden on securitisation,
making ABS less expensive to hold, for example through EU or
sovereign guarantees, and to issue.
DISINCENTIVISING INVESTMENT
At present, a biased perception of the differences between the
ABS and the covered bond markets disincentivise investment in
the former and puts a strain on the ECB ABS programme, the Bank
of America team said.
A long-lived view that covered bonds are more liquid and
simpler than ABS led to much heavier due diligence requirements
for the latter, the bank argued.
This also means that "ABS managers hired by the ECB to
execute the ABS programme have to write due diligence memos to
the tune of 60-100 pages and are subject to layers of
supervision", the analysts said.
The ECB has been buying covered bonds at much more
aggressive levels, accepting "much higher uncompensated credit
risks in CB than in MBS", they said.
"Such a posture makes ECB a price-setter in CB and a
price-taker in ABS markets - a stance not consistent with the
stated goal of building a large ABS portfolio and re-launching
the ABS market," they said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre)