LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Banif has sold the first Portuguese primary asset-backed securitisation since the financial crisis began - proving peripheral banks can still get hold of non-ECB funding, though at a price.

"It's more expensive than the ECB - clearly nobody is going to finance this at 1% - but it keeps investor lines open, and achieving much better asset and liability matching," said Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz, MD, Special Situations and Alternative Assets at StormHarbour in London, which was joint-lead and arranger.

Banif de Investmento worked alongside StormHarbour Securities on the deal, a EUR197.9m ABS asset-backed securitisation (ABS) of consumer loans, auto loans, and leases originated by B1/BB rated (Moody's and Fitch respectively) Banif and its subsidiaries.

Until June 21, ABS presented as ECB repo collateral needed two Triple A ratings at closing, which are not possible to achieve in Portuguese deals - only RMBS and SME CLOs could get away with lower ratings.

The changes made on June 21 allowed for ECB repo of ABS rated as low as Triple B, but only with large haircuts - and too late for Portuguese banks to take down more funding from the long term refinancing operations (LTRO) using ABS collateral.

New ABS deals can therefore only be used to access shorter term repo operations. This deal, Atlantes Finance 5, would also be ineligible under new rules, as it mixes three different forms of collateral and only has a single rating - from S&P.

"I hope this will mean more Portuguese supply, and we're working on it," said Gonzalez-Ruiz. "The ECB is clearly going to remain a big part of the funding package for Portuguese and for other European banks, but we might well see more non-ECB eligible assets financed. I wouldn't be surprised if something else gets done in the not-too-distant future."

DEAL DYNAMICS

The leads began the syndication process by meeting investors at the Global ABS conference in Brussels, and ended up placing the EUR158.3m A- rated senior notes with a handful of international investors, largely funds and hedge funds. No domestic accounts bought the deal, and no brokers or dealers got allocation.

The leads did not disclose exact price, but the bonds were structured with a coupon of 275bp over three-month Euribor, and sold below par, somewhere in the low 90s. StormHarbour had interest in 2.4 times the volume of the deal, and had the deal 1.3 times covered at the closing price. No offers have been seen in the secondary market.

The senior notes have weighted average life of 1.4 years, and are further protected by the cashflows of the transaction - all cashflows go straight to amortise the senior notes, and the replenishment of the reserve fund ranks ahead of the retained class B and C notes in the waterfall. There is also a set-off reserve fund, and the deal does not rely on any swap or call, so there is no direct bank credit exposure. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers)