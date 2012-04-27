LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The pace with which originators
presenting structured finance deals as ECB collateral are
tweaking deal structures has prompted the ECB to look closer at
the collateral it accepts, and make originators disclose any
modifications ahead of time.
Issuers are becoming increasingly inventive, cutting out
counterparties or extracting credit enhancement to maximise
available funds - threatening the credit quality of the ECB's
collateral.
Originators preparing new deals for the ECB are also looking
to circumvent the dearth of available swap counterparties -
including 'natural' hedges which match SPV liabilities to mixed
asset pools.
The last meeting of the ECB's governing council decided that
counterparties would have to give the Eurosystem one month
notice for any changes to the deals they presented, and notify
the Eurosystem if any modifications had been made to deals in
the six months before they were submitted as collateral.
The request came in response to originators opting to
restructure transactions rather than operate existing
transaction documents. Most deal terms require swap
counterparties to be replaced if their rating is downgraded
below a certain level, but originators are increasingly opting
to amend deal terms - provided their issues remain ECB eligible.
Fitch highlighted this problem in January, underscoring the
rating volatility this process was causing, and threatened to
start incorporating previous originator behaviour into its
rating process.
"The practice of seeking to amend initial contractual
documentation undermines initial expectations and means that
retained transactions are potentially exposed to a greater risk
of rating volatility at 'AAAsf' than investor-held SF
transactions," said the agency.
The Fitch notice helped bring the issue to the ECB's
attention, which resolved to boost surveillance. The central
banks have always had the right to require further disclosure
from their counterparties, but this has largely been dormant.
"If the ECB starts vetting such modifications, that might
compensate somewhat for the absence of discipline that comes
with having third party investors," said Stuart Jennings,
managing director at Fitch.
Most modifications are not credit negative, but seek to
rebalance credit enhancing structural features, typically by
removing swap counterparties and adding subordination.
NEW DEAL
The changes in existing transactions are being mirrored in newly
structured deals for ECB repo, where many counterparties are
dropping swaps.
Originators have always had the option to avoid swaps, but
more and more are now taking it. To take out a basis swap - say
a SVR to Libor swap - the credit enhancement impact may be
relatively limited.
Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra, an Italian regional lender,
terminated the swap in its CR Volterra Finance securitisation
this month, to avoid continuing exposure to Banca Popolare di
Milano, its counterparty. The deal, structured in 2009, had paid
down significantly, leaving the class A notes with 41.73% credit
enhancement - enough headroom to drop the swap.
Paolo Zisa, head of securitisation and structuring at Banca
Akros, the investment bank of BPM, and the arranger of the swap
said: "Originators in the market have become more aware of
counterparty risk. They're simply requesting transactions with
no swap to avoid exposing themselves to rating agency changes,
substitution and so on. They'd rather just add three, four or
more percentage points of credit enhancement and eliminate it
completely."
For some mixed asset pools, this will mean structuring ECB
deals with fixed and floating tranches.
Zisa said: "There are some innovative 'natural' hedging
solutions - split an ECB deal to match the split of the
underlying pool, or include a cap to the securities interest
rate."
Grant England, senior director at Fitch, confirmed that
although Fitch was not aware of any completed deals, they had
been approached about getting fixed rate deals done for the ECB.
One hurdle to structuring fixed rate deals is the ECB's own
mark-to-model methodology. Since so many retained ABS do not
have comparable public market prices, it uses a valuation
methodology, thought to be adapted from the Banque de France.
This methodology is not public, but according to Zisa,
splitting an issue or including a interest cap does incur a
penalty.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)