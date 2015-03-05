* European ABS in slowest start in six years - analysts

* Market pricing lags covered bond and central bank schemes

By Anil Mayre

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Issuance in the European securitisation market meandered along at an average of less than 1bn per week in the first two months of the year, marking the slowest start to a year since 2009, according to Barclays analysts.

This is a hugely disappointing tally given the much-heralded support from the European Central Bank and regulators over the last year.

At the peak of the European market in 2006, more than 400bn of asset-backed securitisations were placed with investors, collapsing to less than 80bn last year, according to Barclays.

What should also unsettle the ECB is that only 1.4bn, two auto ABS deals, actually qualified for its scheme to support the sector - the ABS purchase programme (ABSPP).

The majority of issuance was from the UK, which does not qualify for ABSPP.

Analysts said the biggest problem was that ABS could not compete on price with other forms of finance, not least because the ECB's other unconventional policy measures have provided banks with alternative cheaper funding options.

"For a bank, the senior ABS portion has a function of funding only, not capital relief. And ABS is a relatively expensive funding source, taking into account cheaper central bank schemes such as FLS and TLTRO and a very tight covered bond market," said Christian Aufsatz, head of Barclays' European securitisation research team.

A plethora of papers from the Basel Committee, the European Banking Authority, the Bank of England in conjunction with the ECB, and most recently the European Commission's Capital Markets Union seek to revive the securitisation market.

There are also market initiatives such as the European Covered Bond Council's development of a hybrid product to boost SME funding.

A new euro Dutch RMBS was announced today from Obvion and market participants expect more to come, partly to refinance around 15bn of Dutch redemptions this year, according to Rabobank. More auto paper is expected too.

But the fact remains that Europe's stuttering economy is not generating enough demand for loans to support an increase in issuance.

"The peripheral economies are not strong, although loan demand appears to be slowly picking up. And for SMEs, lending remains low as there are few investment opportunities justifying borrowing at current rates and as a result there is little loan demand," said Aufsatz.

PUNITIVE TREATMENT

A further reduction in capital requirements applied to issuers could change the game for ABS, the analysts said.

"Issuers would consider ABS more often if it brought other benefits such as capital relief, but this is currently very expensive with mezzanine bonds heavily impacted by regulation," said Aufsatz.

"To get the ABS market flying it needs a reduction in spreads, more clarity and easing of risk transfer rules. Banks have a problem about capital, not funding," said Ruben van Leeuwen, an analyst at Rabobank.

And it is not just issuers. Punitive capital charges on investors have still been only partly addressed by regulators.

Van Leeuwen explained that with higher charges leading to higher required returns, it ensured ABS would be more expensive to buy than other assets. This is despite the introduction of the concept of 'high-quality' securitisation by regulators and industry trade bodies, to differentiate better-performing assets from the rest.

"Regulators are still behind the curve, they need to look at capital charges on high quality securitisation. The Solvency II charge was lowered (to 2.1%), but it is still too high," he said.

TOO TIGHT?

European ABS spreads in most sectors are at their narrowest levels since the financial crisis, for instance some five-year Dutch RMBS trade inside Euribor plus 20bp. Partly, ABS traders said, because the ECB had been buying Dutch bonds.

This may be good news for issuers, but problematic for ABS investors given current capital charges, which are still higher than covered bonds. So investors may look at alternative asset classes with higher spreads to offset capital charges - and this may not be 'high quality' ECB-eligible ABS assets.

"Investors are being pushed to higher-yielding assets [such as UK non-conforming RMBS], and so if the ECB wanted to boost ABS issuance they have, so far, failed," said van Leeuwen.

This month has seen a German auto ABS and a remarketed Portuguese RMBS, and while a syndicate official expected more new issuance, it is not clear when this promised supply will appear.

"It might be that the ECB had an effect of slowing issuance because people saw how rapidly [the market] bifurcated between ineligible and eligible," he said, and issuers were waiting to see how far the market moved. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers and Luzette Strauss)