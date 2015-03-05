* European ABS in slowest start in six years - analysts
* Market pricing lags covered bond and central bank schemes
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Issuance in the European
securitisation market meandered along at an average of less than
1bn per week in the first two months of the year, marking the
slowest start to a year since 2009, according to Barclays
analysts.
This is a hugely disappointing tally given the much-heralded
support from the European Central Bank and regulators over the
last year.
At the peak of the European market in 2006, more than 400bn
of asset-backed securitisations were placed with investors,
collapsing to less than 80bn last year, according to Barclays.
What should also unsettle the ECB is that only 1.4bn, two
auto ABS deals, actually qualified for its scheme to support the
sector - the ABS purchase programme (ABSPP).
The majority of issuance was from the UK, which does not
qualify for ABSPP.
Analysts said the biggest problem was that ABS could not
compete on price with other forms of finance, not least because
the ECB's other unconventional policy measures have provided
banks with alternative cheaper funding options.
"For a bank, the senior ABS portion has a function of
funding only, not capital relief. And ABS is a relatively
expensive funding source, taking into account cheaper central
bank schemes such as FLS and TLTRO and a very tight covered bond
market," said Christian Aufsatz, head of Barclays' European
securitisation research team.
A plethora of papers from the Basel Committee, the European
Banking Authority, the Bank of England in conjunction with the
ECB, and most recently the European Commission's Capital Markets
Union seek to revive the securitisation market.
There are also market initiatives such as the European
Covered Bond Council's development of a hybrid product to boost
SME funding.
A new euro Dutch RMBS was announced today from Obvion and
market participants expect more to come, partly to refinance
around 15bn of Dutch redemptions this year, according to
Rabobank. More auto paper is expected too.
But the fact remains that Europe's stuttering economy is not
generating enough demand for loans to support an increase in
issuance.
"The peripheral economies are not strong, although loan
demand appears to be slowly picking up. And for SMEs, lending
remains low as there are few investment opportunities justifying
borrowing at current rates and as a result there is little loan
demand," said Aufsatz.
PUNITIVE TREATMENT
A further reduction in capital requirements applied to
issuers could change the game for ABS, the analysts said.
"Issuers would consider ABS more often if it brought other
benefits such as capital relief, but this is currently very
expensive with mezzanine bonds heavily impacted by regulation,"
said Aufsatz.
"To get the ABS market flying it needs a reduction in
spreads, more clarity and easing of risk transfer rules. Banks
have a problem about capital, not funding," said Ruben van
Leeuwen, an analyst at Rabobank.
And it is not just issuers. Punitive capital charges on
investors have still been only partly addressed by regulators.
Van Leeuwen explained that with higher charges leading to
higher required returns, it ensured ABS would be more expensive
to buy than other assets. This is despite the introduction of
the concept of 'high-quality' securitisation by regulators and
industry trade bodies, to differentiate better-performing assets
from the rest.
"Regulators are still behind the curve, they need to look at
capital charges on high quality securitisation. The Solvency II
charge was lowered (to 2.1%), but it is still too high," he
said.
TOO TIGHT?
European ABS spreads in most sectors are at their narrowest
levels since the financial crisis, for instance some five-year
Dutch RMBS trade inside Euribor plus 20bp. Partly, ABS traders
said, because the ECB had been buying Dutch bonds.
This may be good news for issuers, but problematic for ABS
investors given current capital charges, which are still higher
than covered bonds. So investors may look at alternative asset
classes with higher spreads to offset capital charges - and this
may not be 'high quality' ECB-eligible ABS assets.
"Investors are being pushed to higher-yielding assets [such
as UK non-conforming RMBS], and so if the ECB wanted to boost
ABS issuance they have, so far, failed," said van Leeuwen.
This month has seen a German auto ABS and a remarketed
Portuguese RMBS, and while a syndicate official expected more
new issuance, it is not clear when this promised supply will
appear.
"It might be that the ECB had an effect of slowing issuance
because people saw how rapidly [the market] bifurcated between
ineligible and eligible," he said, and issuers were
waiting to see how far the market moved.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers and Luzette
Strauss)