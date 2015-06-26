* EBA cuts charges by 25%, hopes EC takes advice on board

* Supervisor expects up to 85% of ABS market could qualify

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Capital charges on "qualifying" securitisations should be slashed by 25% on average, the European Banking Authority said on Friday in the first concrete proposal to soften the tough stance imposed on the asset class after the financial crisis.

The EU supervisor published the preview of its criteria on Simple, Transparent and Standard securitisation on Friday, ahead of formal advice to the European Commission next week.

Pivoting on the recalibration of capital requirements for ABS that prove to be structurally sound, the proposal could spur a cross-sector revamp of ABS rules.

"A one-size-fits-all prudential approach calibrated to the crisis does not acknowledge different levels of complexity and risk," the EBA said.

"We fully support a holistic review of the regulatory securitisation framework and we hope that our report will feed into this discussion," said Andrea Enria, chairman of the EBA.

At present, the ABS market is choked by capital requirements that disadvantage it versus products such as covered bonds and whole loans.

But policymakers have recognised that this must change. Current rules discourage investors across the banking, insurance and asset management industries from entering the ABS space, and issuers are penalised for choosing securitisation over other funding tools.

Capital charges have proved the biggest hurdle to reviving the market, even more so than risk retention, disclosure and liquidity requirements.

"This is a technical proposal on how to scale down the capital requirements. We have halved some of the parameters and reduced the overall risk weighting floors," said Lars Overby, head of the credit, market and operational risk policy unit at the EBA.

"Approximately, we are reducing the capital charges by 25% across the capital structure," said Enria.

"We also recognised that maturity has an impact - the baseline scenario needed to be adjusted and needed more risk sensitivity, so we recalibrated that framework based on the European market."

The capital that bank investors would need to set aside on their ABS exposures would thus be reduced by a quarter, on average, from the levels currently proposed under the Basel framework.

The risk weight floor for one-year Triple A rated ABS, for instance, would drop from 15% to 10%, and from 20% to 15% on a five-year deal.

And the capital surcharge applied in the securitisation formula - the "p" parameter - has been halved to 0.5.

Charges on loans and other asset classes are not subject to this multiplier, which prompted an industry representative to blame the new formula for perpetuating this discrimination.

"The p factor is still a random number, only a lower one now. They should have introduced more granular variables in the formula, because as it is now it fails to reflect the real risks," the source said.

But overall, the proposal clearly moves the debate forward, other sources said.

"These changes represent a row back from what was seen as unduly punitive - they show a real desire on the part of the EBA to stimulate a high quality securitisation market," said Jonathan Walsh, head of structured capital markets at law firm Baker & McKenzie in London.

Nicole Rhodes, securitisation consultant at Allen & Overy, said the EBA proposal "could really create further incentives to issue this type of ABS."

BUILDING AN INCLUSIVE STS BUCKET

The list of criteria the agency will propose next week builds on the assessment of the simplicity, transparency and standardisation of ABS deals. But these assets need to comply with credit criteria on the underwriting standards and granularity of the collateral pool to be granted lower charges.

"Structural soundness in itself is not sufficient to get a preferential capital treatment - the logic is that you need additional criteria to mitigate the risks related to the underlying loans," said Overby.

Even so, Enria expects much of the market to win preferential treatment.

"Our guesstimate is that in the future a substantial portion of about 80-85% of the market could potentially be qualifying, in the European reality."

"But we still believe that charges on the securitisation structure - with the additional modelling and agency risk, as well as leverage and tail risk - have to be based on a capital surcharge," Enria said.

The EBA has added a separate section on short-term asset-backed commercial paper with additional criteria.

However, it didn't include specific rules for synthetic securitisation as they would require more analysis.

"But this doesn't mean that synthetic transactions cannot be structured in a sound way - we recognise they can," said Overby.

"We are not closing the door to include these at a later stage, but right now fitting them in the STS framework would be a bit difficult for us."

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

One key question hanging over the Commission now is how it will apply the EBA's recommendation when it posts its own securitisation proposal in September, and how this will interact with global rules.

The Basel Committee and International Organisation of Securities Commissions are in the process of setting out "qualifying" rules in a parallel workstream, but the impact this could have on global capital requirements is less certain.

"Clearly there are differences in the securitisation market outside the EU, and there are ongoing discussions on how to have the appropriate treatment at a global level," said Enria.

"Should Basel continue to move on with its STS work, it's important that we get international consistency. So the one we are presenting here is our recommendation for Europe at this point in time," he said. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Julian Baker)