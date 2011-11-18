LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Concerns about deleveraging and the possible leakage of securitised bonds into the secondary market are coming back to the fore. Morgan Stanley analysts last week estimated securitised products in European banks potentially subject to asset sales at EUR348bn - made up of EUR169bn-EUR249bn-equivalent of US dollar-denominated assets and EUR99bn-EUR179bn of European assets.

Those looking to sell are both lenders seeking to deleverage and the region's so-called "bad banks" (the institutions set up to manage legacy assets taken on ahead of the financial crisis). Both are driven by vastly increased costs of funding and costs of capital. Until now, the second consideration seems to have had less significance. The funding dimension, however, appears to be key.

"Bad banks are selling bonds due to higher funding costs because in some cases the cost of holding the bonds for the bank is higher than the coupons received," a banker at an advisory boutique said.

A trader reported that some banks had been selling bonds in the past few weeks, including some high-coupon bonds that were issued post-2007.

The Morgan Stanley analysts argued that selling the higher-rated assets priced close to par was predominantly a funding decision, while the motive for selling the deeply distressed assets (in both ratings and price) might be more the need for capital relief.

"Bad banks are selling bonds due to higher funding costs because in some cases the cost of holding the bonds for the bank is higher than the coupons received"

For assets in the intermediate range, it is not clear whether selling them is an optimal choice, the analysts said. For these "stuck in the middle" - Single A and Triple B rated assets - the loss associated with a sale became a critical driver of capital ratios, they pointed out. In their view, the effects of potential asset sales would not be uniform across asset classes.

Asset classes such as CLOs and prime European RMBS, particularly in the senior tranches, are likely to be less disrupted, while others such as US RMBS, particularly sub-prime, alt-A and option ARMs, are more sensitive to supply pressures and may see further price declines as a result of sales.

TIDYING UP

A manager at a fund specialising in mezzanine bonds said banks were definitely selling low-rated (Single B or below) notes that were expensive in terms of capital. Overall, he said, in the past few weeks dealers and hedge funds had been seeking to offload low-rated UK non-conforming RMBS and mezzanine CMBS positions, while bad banks typically looked to sell mezzanine CMBS lines as well as some senior CMBS holdings. In his view, the current focus of banks was to tidy up their portfolios before year-end, but they clearly had the risk weightings in mind.

The Morgan Stanley analysts also point out in their note that "the linkages between the sovereign crisis in Europe and securitised product markets on both sides of the Atlantic are not as tenuous as they might seem at a first glance, and go well beyond generic risk-aversion that the crisis has engendered".

They go as far as suggesting that this prospect of asset sales may have contributed to securitised products underperforming broader risk assets, even in those brief interludes when a solution to the European crisis seemed imminent.

Separately, JP Morgan ABS analysts argued that asset attrition - rather than asset sales - was likely to be the primary vehicle of bank deleveraging in Europe because of the significant potential hurdles for major portfolio sales.

Commenting on the specific case of Italy, RBS analysts said the ABS market should resist the stress better because Italian banks were generally underweight legacy asset-backed holdings, especially compared with UK, German and Benelux banks. (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Matthew Davies)