LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Concerns about deleveraging and
the possible leakage of securitised bonds into the secondary
market are coming back to the fore. Morgan Stanley analysts last
week estimated securitised products in European banks
potentially subject to asset sales at EUR348bn - made up of
EUR169bn-EUR249bn-equivalent of US dollar-denominated assets and
EUR99bn-EUR179bn of European assets.
Those looking to sell are both lenders seeking to deleverage
and the region's so-called "bad banks" (the institutions set up
to manage legacy assets taken on ahead of the financial crisis).
Both are driven by vastly increased costs of funding and costs
of capital. Until now, the second consideration seems to have
had less significance. The funding dimension, however, appears
to be key.
"Bad banks are selling bonds due to higher funding costs
because in some cases the cost of holding the bonds for the bank
is higher than the coupons received," a banker at an advisory
boutique said.
A trader reported that some banks had been selling bonds in
the past few weeks, including some high-coupon bonds that were
issued post-2007.
The Morgan Stanley analysts argued that selling the
higher-rated assets priced close to par was predominantly a
funding decision, while the motive for selling the deeply
distressed assets (in both ratings and price) might be more the
need for capital relief.
For assets in the intermediate range, it is not clear
whether selling them is an optimal choice, the analysts said.
For these "stuck in the middle" - Single A and Triple B rated
assets - the loss associated with a sale became a critical
driver of capital ratios, they pointed out. In their view, the
effects of potential asset sales would not be uniform across
asset classes.
Asset classes such as CLOs and prime European RMBS,
particularly in the senior tranches, are likely to be less
disrupted, while others such as US RMBS, particularly sub-prime,
alt-A and option ARMs, are more sensitive to supply pressures
and may see further price declines as a result of sales.
TIDYING UP
A manager at a fund specialising in mezzanine bonds said
banks were definitely selling low-rated (Single B or below)
notes that were expensive in terms of capital. Overall, he said,
in the past few weeks dealers and hedge funds had been seeking
to offload low-rated UK non-conforming RMBS and mezzanine CMBS
positions, while bad banks typically looked to sell mezzanine
CMBS lines as well as some senior CMBS holdings. In his view,
the current focus of banks was to tidy up their portfolios
before year-end, but they clearly had the risk weightings in
mind.
The Morgan Stanley analysts also point out in their note
that "the linkages between the sovereign crisis in Europe and
securitised product markets on both sides of the Atlantic are
not as tenuous as they might seem at a first glance, and go well
beyond generic risk-aversion that the crisis has engendered".
They go as far as suggesting that this prospect of asset
sales may have contributed to securitised products
underperforming broader risk assets, even in those brief
interludes when a solution to the European crisis seemed
imminent.
Separately, JP Morgan ABS analysts argued that asset
attrition - rather than asset sales - was likely to be the
primary vehicle of bank deleveraging in Europe because of the
significant potential hurdles for major portfolio sales.
Commenting on the specific case of Italy, RBS analysts said
the ABS market should resist the stress better because Italian
banks were generally underweight legacy asset-backed holdings,
especially compared with UK, German and Benelux banks.
(Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Matthew Davies)