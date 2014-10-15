* Report identifies disincentives to issue and invest in ABS
* Proposals build on industry and central bank initiatives
By Anna Brunetti and Anil Mayre
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The European Banking Authority (EBA)
has dispatched the first formal definition of top-tier or
"qualifying" securitisation, calling on regulators to consider
aligning its treatment more closely to other classes bearing
similar risks.
Coming just a few days after the European Commission
published its highly debated rules on banks' liquidity buffers
and insurers' capital charges, the EBA report underpins the fact
that the rules still rely on criteria - such as ratings - that
penalise the asset class compared with products such as covered
bonds and whole loan portfolios.
The paper in fact goes further than drawing up theoretical
criteria, and calls for a cross-sector revision of current
regulation.
"The risk exists that the extent of some of the differences
in the regulatory treatment between securitisation and other
investment instruments may not be fully justified," the EBA
said.
"Major differences in regulatory treatment clearly have an
impact on the respective incentives to issue or invest in one
instrument or the other and can lead to unintentional effects
that could destabilise the financial system as a whole," it
warned.
The authority proposed a two-stage approach to identify
sound and simple assets that could qualify for better capital
and liquidity treatment in the future.
A one-size-fits-all regulatory approach "appears to be no
longer appropriate," the paper says, "as it may result in a too
lenient treatment of transactions that are structurally risky
and in an unduly conservative treatment" of less risky ones.
An ABS deal would first be assessed in terms of transparency
and simplicity to capture and mitigate risks unrelated to the
underlying collateral pools, and secondly by credit quality.
This assessment builds on criteria similar to those put
forward by the industry-led Prime Collateralised Securities and
the European Central Bank alongside the Bank of England in June.
The EBA said this criteria could limit the inconsistency of
"non-neutrality" of capital charges based on external ratings,
which for ABS deals are sometimes high multiples of the charge
applicable to the underlying portfolio.
The proposal could, for example, allow charges to be reduced
for the more junior tranches and increased for more senior ones,
other than the most senior tranche of a deal, the EBA said.
The second level, taking into consideration the pure credit
risk of collateral pools, would set up minimum credit quality
criteria for the exposures, such as maximum risk weights,
granularity levels and sound underwriting standards.
The EBA said that if an ABS product met requirements on both
levels, it should be granted lower capital charges, regardless
of where it lies in the seniority spectrum, which would reliance
on external rating.
THREE PILLARS
The EBA builds its criteria on three pillars: simplicity,
standardisation and transparency.
Criteria under the first pillar include meeting the
definition of securitisation in the Capital Requirements
Regulation, for securitisations to be traditional (imply legal
and economic transfer) and to exclude re-securitisations.
It also wants to rule out deals with active portfolio
management on a discretionary basis, wants deals to be
characterised by legal true sale without clawback, be backed by
homogenous assets, exclude deals with disputes between the
originator and borrower (also exclude defaults and
credit-impaired borrowers) and be backed by assets where at
least one payment has been made.
The second pillar of standard securitisation requires
compliance with risk retention rules, full mitigation of
currency and interest rate risks and that payments be referenced
to commonly used market interest rates.
In addition, deals with revolving periods should include
early amortisation or termination triggers and, in the event of
a performance-related trigger or an event of
default/acceleration, the securitisation should be repaid
sequentially with no provisions for immediate liquidation.
The documents must also clearly specify contractual
obligations, have provisions for an 'identified person' with
fiduciary responsibilities and require the management of the
servicer to demonstrate expertise in this field.
As for transparency, the third pillar, the EBA says the
securitisation should comply with the Prospectus Directive, meet
disclosure requirements and provide investors with access to all
documents where legally possible. It also calls for clear and
consistent definitions of remedies and actions relating to
delinquencies, and to be independently verifiable.
The EBA also wants investors to have loan-level data and be
given access to historical default data for similar exposures to
those being securitised. It also calls for reporting at least
quarterly.
