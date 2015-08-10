(Refiles to fix dateline)
* New spread dynamics underscore investor concerns
By Joy Wiltermuth and Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Widening CMBS spreads on both sides
of the Atlantic reflect an uptick in supply but also highlight
that investors are increasingly wary of the latest structures
and collateral, and are demanding higher compensation as a
result.
Data show US spreads have widened to their highest levels in
almost two years, while the latest pricing from Europe -
Deco-2015 Charlemagne, a multi-jurisdiction deal - illustrates
that issuers need to pay hefty premiums to place non-Triple A
bonds.
Market sources told IFR this reflected heightened investor
awareness of the risks ratcheting up in CMBS deals.
"Complexity is creeping back into the structure and the
general quality of the collateral has been deteriorating," a
European investor said.
After the financial crunch, European issuers soothed
investors with straightforward structures, simple collateral
such as German multi-family properties, and strong sponsors. But
over time they slowly reinserted risk into the deals - with
weaker sponsors and secondary/tertiary properties.
"The first post-crisis issues were really investor-friendly,
but this is becoming less and less the case now, which is
causing investors to take a step back," one investor said.
US conduit CMBS spreads on new-issue deals rated Single A-
rose as high as 275bp in July from as low as 190bp in April,
according to Morgan Stanley data. The last time spreads in the
middle of the capital structure were this wide was the third
quarter of 2013, according to JP Morgan data.
Another factor pushing pricing power back into the hands of
investors is that issuers that exclude unfavourable ratings on
lower-rung tranches end up paying for it. They are able to
demand beefier margins for tranches that fail to get solid
ratings from at least one major agency, according to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch analyst Alan Todd.
INVESTOR LESS NAIVE
That trend, which Todd said had now more clearly
crystallised since mid-May, might indicate that investors are
less naive about the quality of the underlying collateral.
The fact that, contrary to other asset classes, the CMBS
segment has not bounced back from heightened global economic
uncertainties - specifically negative Greek and Chinese
headlines in early summer - would appear to confirm this.
With Greek debt woes on the backburner, CMBS spreads have
continued to languish at wider levels.
Growing concerns over real estate loan underwriting
standards could explain this, one investor at a New York-based
asset manager said.
"I continue to be surprised by what I see getting
underwritten."
The US investor said the continued onslaught of new deals
had also kept pressure on spreads. CMBS issuance of US$71bn this
year is running 26% higher than the same period of 2014,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.
The European primary has also witnessed a surge in supply -
with two deals pricing in the same week for the first time since
the crisis.
Deutsche Bank had to pay plus 525bp on BBB-/BB bonds and
plus 425bp on BBB+/BBB notes at the end of July to place its
Deco-2015 Charlemagne deal - 145bp more than initial talk.
Single As were also priced significantly wider to initial
levels, at 290bp against 220bp.
While the two bankers blamed the painful results on general
market weakness and mounting CMBS supply, the European investor
was more suspicious, saying: "Investors may not want to spend
their time taking a long hard look at CMBS structures and
collateral that have wrinkles in them."
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti and Joy Wiltermuth, editing By Alex
Chambers and Julian Baker.)