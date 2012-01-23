* Positive interpretation for ABS on liquidity buffers
* Covered bonds the likely target of draft text on LCR
By Jean-Marc Poilpre
Jan 23 (IFR) - Structured finance bankers hopes
securitised products might be included in banks' liquidity
buffers under CRD4, and give a regulatory boost to the
struggling European market, may have been falsely raised by the
form of words used in the draft text prepared by the Danish
presidency.
The technical wording may just be aimed at making room for
covered bonds in this new buffer that banks have to build.
JP Morgan structured finance analysts this morning dismissed
reports that the draft provided scope for the beneficial
treatment of ABS under the liquidity coverage requirement (LCR).
In fact it more explicitly closes the door on the inclusion of
securitised products in the liquidity buffer, the analysts said.
In their view, weekend reports that gave a positive
interpretation of the revised text were misplaced.
The LCR, which is loosely defined as high-quality liquid
assets divided by net cash outflows, serves to demonstrate
whether a bank has a stable funding structure and sufficient
liquidity. It is a key component of Basel III, which will
dictate a 100% LCR for firms.
"While we would sorely like to provide a more positive spin
on the proposed rules, unfortunately, Denmark did not bring home
the bacon for the ABS market," JPM analysts said.
One investor suggested that some of the confusion comes from
the fact that the draft makes a distinction between ABS issued
directly by banks (eligible) and ABS issued by special vehicles
(ineligible).
The second option is of course typical in structured finance
as it makes possible the true de-linkage of the pool sold to
investors from the credit risk of originator, thus ensuring the
bonds are bankruptcy-remote.
The same investor thought it possible that the door is now
open for the inclusion of ABS in banks' liquidity buffers:
otherwise why would ABS be mentioned at all?
One lawyer said it was confusing but ABS issued through a
SPV seems to be ineligible therefore: "I guess they are saying
that covered bonds are eligible," he added.
Market participants fear that the exclusion of ABS from the
liquidity buffer will make the product less appealing and reduce
bank investors' appetite.
JP Morgan analyst Gareth Davies believes that the clause of
the draft, which mentions "asset-backed instruments of high
liquid and credit quality" is "designed to capture covered
bond-type instruments which currently fail to meet the
prescriptive definition of a covered bond outlined in Article
124 (3) and (4) (and coincidently include a significant amount
of traditional Danish covered bonds)".
Moreover, he thinks that the Danes have gone one stage
further by explicitly excluding ABS with the insertion in the
draft of a clause which includes, among the assets that should
not be considered liquid, a securitisation special purpose
entity and assets otherwise constituting securitisation
positions.
RBC Capital Markets analysts recalled today that the Basel
committee recommends that a minimum standard for the LCR is
introduced on January 1, 2015. However, the CRD IV proposal
states that by the end of 2016 the EC shall, if appropriate,
submit a legislative proposal to European Parliament and
Council.
In Sweden, the regulator has recommended that banks are
compliant with the LCR by January 1, 2013 with disclosure to be
shown from the second quarter of 2012, RBC added.
