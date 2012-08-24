LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - The weaker financial position of
banks providing various roles in securitisation structures
within the current regulatory framework has had a monetary
impact on terms for issuers, which are not just counting the
number of notches of downgrades.
Liquidity facilities designed to be a support mechanism and
cover shortfalls were employed in a number of pre-crisis deals.
And while they only accounted for a small percentage of
portfolio sizes (typically single digits) and pay down over
time, their costs continue to rise for both providers and
recipients. The problem is a painful combination of capital
charges and downgrades.
Under Basel I, undrawn commitments carried a zero percent
weighting. But with Basel II came the introduction of capital
charges on facilities, whether drawn or not, based on risk
weighting. Senior tranche ratings became an input in calculating
the capital charge for providers, so the lower the rating, the
higher the risk weighting and the more capital it consumes.
An example is Greek RMBS Grifonas Finance 1, formed in 2006.
It was structured up to Triple A under the Basel I rules, which
meant no capital charge for the facility.
But the transition to Basel II in 2007, and the downgrade of
the Class A notes to Double B following the financial, and more
recently, eurozone crises, have increased costs for facility
provider JP Morgan.
In May, the bank increased the charge to the issuer of
providing the facility to 10.26% from 0.26% to apply from July
23 2012, arguing that the capital charge was "consistent with
capital deduction treatment" that resulted from the downgrade of
the senior notes.
The amount charged on the August payment date is EUR0.3m,
but a five-fold increase to almost EUR1.6m will be applied in
February 2013.
Funds leaking out of a structure to meet increasing costs is
troublesome as it "significantly the excess spread
available to the transaction to cover loan losses", Fitch said
of the Grifonas trade.
RATING TRIGGERS
Issuers, the facility recipients, also face higher charges
because successive bank downgrades have led to rating trigger
breaches. Standby drawings are listed as one potential action
for issuers in the event of the provider losing its top-notch
short-term rating, and these can be charged at a much higher
rate. Issuers have taken to requesting deal document amendments
to stop the drawings in an attempt to save money.
The RMAC 1 issuer (which included deals launched between
2005 and 2007) called investor meetings at the start of this
year to disallow the drawings, arguing that while facility
providers Barclays and RBS did not meet the short-term rating
criteria, their long-term ratings were sufficient to support
Triple A tranches.
It sought investor approval to amend deal documents to avoid
a rise in fees from 18bp to 43bp over Libor, plus an additional
margin (an average eight-fold rise) that would add GBP3m in
additional costs per annum across 11 deals.
Not all requests were granted, but in June a new account was
opened with HSBC for Series 2007-NS1 after a drawing was made
from RBS.
In other cases, stand-by drawings have been made. UK
non-conforming and CMBS issuers using Danske Bank as liquidity
facility provider have made more than GBP250m of standby
drawings since June following the bank's downgrade in May 2012.
The bank has also upped its facility fees in other deals,
citing regulatory costs and downgrades, as have Lloyds and JP
Morgan, as noted above.
Some deal documents are stricter than others, though, as one
ABS analyst explained. In certain cases standby drawings are
charged at the initial rate, while in others drawings caused by
rating trigger breaches led to a change in the priority of
payments to sequential from pro rata.
MIXED RESULTS
The variation in results of issuers in dealing with counterparty
risk was reflected in a handful of announcements this week.
The issuer in UK CMBS Victoria Funding (EMC-III) announced
the retention of Citigroup as account bank even after its
downgrade by Moody's.
It assessed a number of institutions experienced in this
role, but said "very few of these currently satisfy the minimum
rating".
Its admission that "Of those that do none of the
approached institutions was willing to provide a quotation" is
telling. It is another indication of a limited number of banks
willing, or able, to take on existing facilities.
One market participant who had also tried to find
replacements for his bank's facilities said that the costing of
facilities was a problem. He explained that some banks had
priced legacy facilities on a one-year provision on trades that
actually had a five-year call. As such, any new bank taking over
the role would want to charge more, if it indeed had the
appetite to take on such a role, he said.
RBS, liquidity facility provider on Portuguese RMBS Pelican
1 and 2, did manage to find a replacement provider and requested
the current rating trigger breaches be waived until August 31
2012.
BNG also took over RBS's responsibilities on Dutch RMBS
Candide 2006. In Green Apple 2007-1 NHG, however, RBS amended
the deal documents to lower the rating triggers rather than find
a replacement.
Moody's took no action on Candide and Green Apple this week,
nor did it downgrade deals with Barclays as swap counterparty
two weeks ago because the bank executed deeds of undertaking to
post collateral within 30 days of another downgrade.
S&P, however, cut 72 UK tranches a fortnight ago where
Barclays was account bank. It also lowered 31 UK and Dutch
classes with Danske Bank, citing a lack of remedial action.
And some Japanese RMBS face downgrade to AA+ from AAA. Fitch
put 24 tranches on Rating Watch Negative due to counterparty
banks being downgraded to A-/F1, below the minimum A/F1 level.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Matthew Davies)