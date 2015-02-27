(Corrects spelling to Waldstein in fourth to last paragraph)

* Policymakers open to new SME market product

* Defining hybrid structure remains tricky

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Policymakers and the financial industry agree that the market needs a new investment product backed by real-economy assets, but remain divided on the shape it should take.

Speakers at a European Covered Bond Council conference this week supported the plan for a product that could combine securitisation and covered bond features to use SME loans as collateral - an idea the ECBC has been working on for the past five months.

This type of collateral has proved too expensive to securitise in any significant volume since the crisis, and too risky to convince traditional covered bond investors - with the two European experiments, by Commerzbank and HSH Nordbank, struggling to gain traction.

But market participants say it could work, with safety features such as dual recourse to the issuer and the asset pool in case of losses, and tranching of credit risk.

"We really believe there's a market for a dual recourse instrument backed by non-real estate related collateral, such as SME credits," said Andrew Jobst, senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, on the sidelines of the conference.

"There's a general shortage of safe assets, so whatever you call it, Europe needs to create new products," Jobst said.

Record low interest rates, stuttering growth and bank deleveraging have increased pressure on the financial system to come up with new long-term funding channels.

"You have to create options. The more options you present to people, the better," said Philippe De Backer, a member of the European Parliament.

"If I were an originator, I would start putting things together as soon as possible," Jobst said.

PRACTICAL OBSTACLES

But one of the stumbling blocks is that issuers and investors are wary of attaching the covered bond label to SME collateral, due to more volatile credit risk than mortgages.

"We cannot accept any watering down of the covered bond product," said the ECBC's secretary general Luca Bertalot.

"From a prudential point of view, we wouldn't be convinced by SME covered bonds," a regulator said after the conference.

But securitisation elements such as higher disclosure on the underlying assets and different credit backstops across the tranched structure could appeal to a broader investor base and policymakers alike.

"We would buy both dual recourse notes and straightforward securitisation, but I think it's the securitisation form that should be explored a bit more," said Philipp Waldstein, a director at Munich Ergo AM.

"It would allow us to get exposed to SME loans in a transparent form and with the risk tranching we like," he said.

Pascal Coret, head of fixed income at French state-backed agency Caisse des Depots, agreed securitisation would be one way to make SME risk more accessible and move it off bank balance sheets.

"Then we could provide liquidity and take some risks, and if some company was willing to take the upper risk, we could buy the senior tranches, for example," he said.

But capital requirements and the general stigma on securitisation needs to be fixed before anything can work, Waldstein said.

One of the options being explored is to achieve credit risk transfer without actually moving the assets off balance sheet - as was done in the past with some synthetic securitisation - and at the same time keep issuers liable when things turn sour, as in covered bonds.

This could allow better regulatory recognition of the new product compared with securitisation, in terms of capital charges and liquidity treatment.

"The product would then have the credibility of a covered bond, but would also need to be attractive from the risk/return point of view," Jobst said. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Anil Mayre and Julian Baker)