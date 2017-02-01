LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - Securitisation advocates are turning
their lobbying efforts to the European Union's Solvency II
directive, as they attempt to unlock an insurance investor base
that could transform the market.
The European Parliament, Commission and Council began their
'trialogue' talks on EU securitisation regulations last month.
But many market participants believe the main element of the
package they are discussing - a framework for Simple,
Transparent and Standardised (STS) securitisations proposed by
the Commission - will fall short of what is needed to revive the
market, and whatever is agreed will be in place by 2018 at the
earliest.
Publicly-syndicated European ABS supply was just under
100bn in 2016. One ABS structuring specialist said that "while
the composition of that supply will change, I cannot see the
total number being materially different in the next few years."
Bankers report that private use of securitisation for
capital relief has been relatively active this year, but public
supply has been patchy as the economics of ABS structures remain
unfavourable.
Italy's Veneto Banca retained some 1.6bn of RMBS notes last
week, in one example of securitisation's inability to compete
with cheaper funding alternatives on offer from the European
Central Bank.
"Taking this package of proposed regulations together and
incorporating some of the further proposals, we doubt whether
these new rules will create a fertile ground on which the market
could develop further," said Rabobank analysts in a note on
Tuesday.
They believe the package could even be harmful in the short
term, as arbitrage-driven deals, "which form a considerable part
of today's market", could become less economical to sell,
particularly due to a proposed hike in risk retention.
BRIGHTER FUTURE?
The next battleground for ABS proponents is insurance
regulation, namely Solvency II.
ABS syndicate bankers look enviously at the proportion of
SSA and corporate bond transactions that are allocated to
insurers, which are locked out of securitisations by punitive
capital requirements under the EU directive.
"In some cases, if their mandates would allow it, it would
be less punitive for an insurance investor to buy a raw
portfolio of mortgages than to buy an backed by those
same mortgages," said the ABS structurer.
The European Commission has said it will review the capital
charges once the new securitisation regulation framework is in
place now being discussed is in place.
Solvency II could be "the main game changer" for the ABS
market in the next few years, according to Rabobank's analysts.
"Currently, capital charges in this regulatory framework for
insurers are too high in our view, even for high-quality
securitisations," they said.
"If they lower the capital charges for STS securitisations,
it might become more attractive for insurance companies to
re-enter the securitisation market, and the future of the asset
class might become much brighter than it currently is."
(Reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Robert Smith and Alex
Chambers)