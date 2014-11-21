* Basel to publish harsher capital rules for ABS

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Global policymakers look set to finalise tougher new capital rules on asset-backed securities in December, just three months before defining banks' high-quality assets which may well then be granted better treatment in the future.

Next month, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is set to post final guidance on how to calculate capital charges for banks holding securitisation, and numerous sources close to the talks said risk weight floors used as a starting point in the formula will remain near the 15% level proposed last year.

At more than double the existing requirement, these levels would contrast starkly with the recent push behind the revival of the sector. Even more confusingly, they would ignore the incoming definition of Simple, Transparent and Comparable ABS that the Basel Committee itself is drawing up for March with IOSCO, the global securities standard-setter.

That definition is meant to serve as a basis to grant a better treatment to sounder and more straightforward ABS.

"The ultimate goal of the Basel/IOSCO taskforce is to come up with new approach to risk weighting, to feed into bank and insurer capital requirement, as well as liquidity rules," a source involved in the workstream said.

Similar to the process undertaken by European regulators, Basel is set to relax its tough line on securitisation just months after publishing tough capital rules that are the product of years of stigma, and modelled on the worst-performing assets, US sub-prime.

In October, the European Banking Authority published its input on ABS that could qualify for more generous requirements, just days after tough final capital rules for insurers and liquidity rules for banks were posted.

But BNP Paribas's Georges Duponcheele and Alexandre Linden expect the Basel report on risk weights will somehow leave the door open for a future differentiation of rules for higher quality assets.

"We expect it will mention there can be an adaptation to the specific case of high-quality securitisation," they said. RATING LEAVES EU BANKS LAGGING

While the 15% risk weighting floor is seen as highly punitive, the real blow for European investors will come from the way the final capital charge is calculated - which is also likely to remain the same in next month's report.

"The number is just a small part of the story," argued Ian Bell, head of the ABS industry label, Prime Collateralised Securities.

"The biggest part of the story is the fact that the US will be using internal models," he said, pointing out that regulators on the other side of the Atlantic have fully barred reliance on ratings from external agencies.

Basel allows the use of both external rating-based models and banks' internal models to calculate the level of capital that lenders need to set aside on their securitisation exposures.

The reality of the European marketplace will force banks to use external ratings, as analysing loans across 28 different legal systems would be difficult, Bell argued.

This means European banks using external rating standards that were tightened in the aftermath of the crisis are at a clear disadvantage to US banks.

The discrepancy between the different approaches allowed under the Basel framework means that "there is a very uneven playing field between European and US banks," the two BNP specialists and William Perraudin, director at Risk Control Limited, said launching a report on Wednesday.

In practical terms, the two different models leads to "dramatically and fundamentally different results," Bell said. The authors of the report estimated that most senior RMBS tranches would attract capital requirements about ten times higher using external ratings than if the charges are calculated using the internal supervisory approach, and three times higher for SME-backed tranches.

They call for European legislators to revise their methodology used to calculate charges, moving away from full reliance on ratings while also softening their current stance on assets now seen as key to kick-starting the real economy.

The method they suggest would allow charges for higher-quality ABS to be brought down, pushing the risk weight floor back to about 7%.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, that figure could be a plausible option for Basel's recommendations on safer ABS.

EUROPE TO RUSH TO ABS REVIVAL

But while the Basel workstream is likely to be a multi-year process, Europeans seem to be moving rapidly down the high-quality securitisation route.

Jonathan Hill, new EU financial commissioner, has put the revival of high-quality securitisation at the top of his agenda and sources close to negotiations say the commission wants to wrap up a new framework by next year. German, French and UK finance ministries are all pushing in this direction. Contrary to the US, "the market in Europe is not where authorities want it to be," Allen&Overy regulatory expert Nicole Rhodes said.

"If you hear the drumbeats in Brussels, they talk of things happening in months," Bell said, "which makes me think they'll reopen the LCR and Solvency 2 chapters as soon as the EBA definition is out there," he said.

This could mean European regulators may be willing to sidestep the usual revision timeframe, of two to three years, and act much earlier than the normal review clauses in the two laws would allow. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti; Editing by Alex Chambers)