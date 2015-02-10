(This article first appeared in the February 7 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
* EC's green paper may lead to securitisation proposal after
summer
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - This time last year the
securitisation industry had little to look forward to, trapped
between the threat of capital requirement hikes and striking
competition from other funding tools.
Now, it may find itself at the core of Europe's regulatory
revamp, which promises to loosen the post-crisis clampdown on
banks and markets.
On February 18, the European Commission will publish a green
paper on a capital markets union - aiming to slash the region's
reliance on banks and boost financial markets to diversify
funding and transfer risk across different parts of the system.
And regulators seem evermore convinced that securitisation
above all, or at least its safer end, could be the transmission
mechanism to get funds flowing from investors to SMEs and
consumers.
For this reason, the upcoming proposal is likely to feature
a separate, dedicated paper on the asset class and how to revive
it safely, a source close to the talks told IFR.
"Securitisation will play an enormous role in accelerating
the EU capital markets initiative," said Lakestone Capital's
founder Bogdan Patriniche at a conference organised by Finance
Watch on Wednesday.
"We need to broaden and deepen our capital markets - and
this is what securitisation can do: it's a bridge from banks'
balance sheets into the markets," added AFME's head of fixed
income Richard Hopkin.
"It's not a magic wand, it's not going to solve Europe's
problems overnight, but it has very important contributions to
make," he said.
In a leaked draft of the green paper, the commission quotes
AFME issuance data showing that 2013 issuance was less than a
third of 2007 levels - at EUR180bn against EUR594bn
respectively.
The numbers show how issuers have been pushed away from a
market that now looks key to economic recovery.
"If SME securitisation could be returned - safely - even to
half way back to the levels they were in 2007, this could be
equivalent to some EUR20bn of additional funding," said the new
financial commissioner Lord Hill.
The commission's focus on asset-backed securities hinges on
the definition of simpler and more transparent assets - which
the speakers said should allow investors to understand and
manage risk more easily rather than eliminating or avoiding it.
"Poorly understood risk and correlation would always be
there, but securitisation [structuring process] allows us to
understand and price these risks," Patriniche said.
"Historically, banks have shown a weak understanding of the
importance of correlation," said professor Paul Embrechts from
ETH Zurich.
"The regulatory framework in the past has been insufficient
to handle some of the changes the market was introducing," he
said. "That's why we should all be very much engaged in this
" he said.
The commission's upcoming package may lead to a legislative
proposal on securitisation after the summer, the source said,
which could amend existing capital and liquidity rules for more
standardised and straightforward assets.
The timing would allow the commission to incorporate the
European Banking Authority's proposals for simple, standard and
transparent assets, due by June.
But any such move should steer clear from bifurcating the
securitisation market, cutting off riskier assets.
"Qualifying securitisation doesn't imply there's a limited
risk in that transaction," Hopkin said.
"You shouldn't assume those securitisations are safe, this
framework shouldn't be a credit rating nor a substitute for
credit judgment," he said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre)