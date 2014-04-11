(Adds background, analyst quote, context)
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Global and European
standard-setters must revisit their rules on asset backed
securities to lift deadly hurdles in the market, the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England warned today.
Calling jointly for regulators to ease and align rules for
securitised product, the two central bank authorities said the
asset class will be an increasingly crucial source of funding
for the region's starved corporate universe.
They said proposed capital rules "treat ABS in ways that
might be perceived as unduly conservative", disregarding the
relatively sound performance and low default levels of such
securities.
The draft requirements would be particularly punitive
"relative to other forms of long-term wholesale funding such as
covered bonds," the note said.
Lawmakers should focus on setting out consistent criteria
for identifying sound, straightforward ABS that can boost
investor appetite on one side, and provide a controlled tool for
banks to offload credit risk without shutting down their lending
activity, on the other.
This would mean they should scrap their "currently-proposed
'catch all' regulatory treatment for all ABSs."
The short paper, published ahead of the International
Monetary Fund summit, which takes place over the weekend, also
blames global agencies for having created "inconsistencies
in a number of different fields such as capital charges and
liquidity requirement."
However, the note did point to recent efforts by EU bodies,
on the risk retention rule and due diligence requirements, as
positive steps towards boosting transparency and aligning
interests between banks that originate the securities and
potential investors.
NO HINTS OF ABS QE
The document gave no hints of an ABS-linked Quantitative
Easing programme, and confirmed analysts' expectations that the
ECB would aim to revitalize the ABS market through the long-term
regulatory route rather than through monetary actions.
Recently, Mario Draghi's much-publicised sympathy for ABS
and remarks by other ECB board members had ignited speculation
over a possible purchase programme. Analysts tried to
second-guess what QE using securitised products would look like.
But most remained sceptical that the ECB would go down this
route. Not least because of the small size of the market. A
report by Barclays showed that outstanding SME ABS in the euro
area currently stands at about 90bn, out of which a very modest
10bn is placed with investors.
"As a first port of call, I would expect the ECB to build on
the EIB/EIF guaranteeing bond programmes," said Dipesh Mehta,
research analyst at Barclays.
"We think that ABS, if used in isolation, wouldn't be an
efficient tool [for a QE], but it could form part of it," said a
head of ABS research at another bank.
ABS could be part of a broader private assets- based
program, involving corporate bonds, loans and other types of
debt, the analyst said.
LONG RUN RULE CHANGES
The ECB is trying to increase pressure on global regulators
to rescue a tool that it believes could channel investment from
banks, insurance companies and pension funds to SMEs.
SME loans, bundled up and packaged into liquid assets that
provide investors with different levels of risk exposure, would
also remove the threat of credit black-outs in the funding
market while giving lenders some capital relief, as part of the
risk is moved out of their balance sheets.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision recently revised
down its draft rules on the capital cushion banks would need to
set aside for securitised assets, lowering the future
risk-weight floor from 20% to 15% - but still a burdensome
increase compared to the current 7% level.
Meanwhile, EU authorities are in the process of re-assessing
the impact of the updated bank capital legislation - the fourth
Capital Requirement Directive - and insurance law - Solvency II.
Pending rules, Friday's paper argued, would unduly constrain the
ABS market by neglecting its low default rate (1.5% compared to
18.4 % in the US market from 2007 to 2013, according to S&P
data).
And EU policymakers seem keen to set up new criteria to
differentiate high-quality ABS from more complex and risky
securitised products.
Jonathan Faull, director of the financial markets arm at the
European Commission, recently commented: "In our discussions
with ECB and the markets themselves, we have come to the
view that if it is possible to set up a clean criterion [to
differentiate ABSs], we would do that."
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Alex Chambers)